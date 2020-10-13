Norwich Christmas lights switch-on event called off

Todd Cantwell pulls the lever to switch on Norwich Christmas lights.

Norwich has announced the cancellation of it annual Christmas lights switch-on.

Norwich Christmas lights. The Tunnel of Light.

The public event, which annually attracts tens of thousands of people to the city centre, is the latest big event to fall victim to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Norwich City Council leader Alan Waters promised the city would look “as Christmassy as ever” despite the cancellation of the public event, with lights set to illuminate the city in the coming weeks.

He said: “It will come as no surprise that we’ve had to cancel this public event, in light of the continuing Covid situation, but please be assured the city will look as Christmassy as ever.”

Pyrotechnics over Jarrolds as the Norwich Christmas lights are switched on.

Last year, Norwich City footballer Todd Cantwell flicked the switch. Traditionally the city would feature a Father Christmas procession, live music and a grotto for children.

A number of Norfolk towns have also cancelled, including Diss, Aylsham, and North Walsham.