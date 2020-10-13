Search

Advanced search

Norwich Christmas lights switch-on event called off

PUBLISHED: 12:56 13 October 2020 | UPDATED: 13:10 13 October 2020

Todd Cantwell pulls the lever to switch on Norwich Christmas lights. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Todd Cantwell pulls the lever to switch on Norwich Christmas lights. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Norwich has announced the cancellation of it annual Christmas lights switch-on.

Norwich Christmas lights. The Tunnel of Light. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYNorwich Christmas lights. The Tunnel of Light. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The public event, which annually attracts tens of thousands of people to the city centre, is the latest big event to fall victim to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

You may also want to watch:

Norwich City Council leader Alan Waters promised the city would look “as Christmassy as ever” despite the cancellation of the public event, with lights set to illuminate the city in the coming weeks.

He said: “It will come as no surprise that we’ve had to cancel this public event, in light of the continuing Covid situation, but please be assured the city will look as Christmassy as ever.”

Pyrotechnics over Jarrolds as the Norwich Christmas lights are switched on. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYPyrotechnics over Jarrolds as the Norwich Christmas lights are switched on. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Last year, Norwich City footballer Todd Cantwell flicked the switch. Traditionally the city would feature a Father Christmas procession, live music and a grotto for children.

A number of Norfolk towns have also cancelled, including Diss, Aylsham, and North Walsham.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

How does Norwich’s infection rate compare to where northern cities were in September?

Norwich's infection rate is rising but it is a few weeks behind cities where tougher restrictions have been imposed, such as Liverpool, Nottingham and Newcastle (l-r). Picture: Ruth Tyrrell/Ryan Warburton/Wangyang Li/Ryan Booth

Cyclists fear £5m revamp will make street too dangerous for bikes

An artist's impression of how St Stephens Street could look with (inset) Richard Bearman, from the Norwich Cycling Campaign. Picture: Norfolk County Council/Victoria Pertusa

Hundreds sign petition to save trees in historic city area from the chop

Norfolk County Council wants to take down two lime trees as part of the new Tombland revamp scheme, but some locals aren't happy about it. Hugh Mcglyn, Ben Price City Councillor for Thorpe Hamlet and Olly Price aged 8. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Woman accused with husband of murder of baby daughter is pregnant

Morton on the Hill. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Norwich Christmas lights switch-on event called off

Todd Cantwell pulls the lever to switch on Norwich Christmas lights. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY