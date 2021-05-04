Cordon in place after chimney falls on car

Video

Published: 10:06 AM May 4, 2021

Part of a chimney collapsed from a house in Spencer Street, Norwich, following high winds and rain. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A safety cordon is in place this morning after part of a chimney collapsed onto a car.

Red brick dust can still be seen in Spencer Street, north Norwich, after the incident on Monday night.

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue first response car and one engine from Sprowston were called to the scene at 10pm.

They made the scene safe and put up the cordon before the stop message was received at 11.46pm.

Part of a chimney collapsed from a house in Spencer Street, Norwich, following high winds and rain.

Winds at the time blew at around 50mph in the city, as a yellow weather warning was in place.

Neighbour Jude Corbett said she had heard the noise but did not suspect it was anything serious until the emergency services arrived.

Firefighters at the scene on Monday night after part of a chimney collapsed, damaging a red hatchback. - Credit: Jude Corbett

She said: "We heard a bit of a bang, but didn't think too much of it at first as the wheelie bins were going over in the wind.

"We thought that one was a bit louder than normal and suddenly we saw the blue flashing lights turn up. We looked outside and the response car turned up first and then the fire engine.

Part of a chimney collapsed from a house in Spencer Street, Norwich, following high winds and rain. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

"There were all these firemen stood on the street looking at the red hatchback that had been hit. They were knocking on a few doors trying to find the owner. I'm not sure how much damage was done but it was definitely hit.

"There's brick dust all over the street, but they said most of it had gone over the back of the house. I suppose it was lucky there was no-one around to get hit by it."

Part of a chimney collapsed from a house in Spencer Street, Norwich, following high winds and rain. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

While the cordon remains in place, there were no firefighters at the scene as of 9.45am.