Norwich-designed Children in Need 2020 t-shirt revealed

Youngsters who attend the Garage Trust in Norwich have designed t-shirts for Children in Need. Picture: ASDA Archant

Young people in Norwich are the brains behind the official BBC Children in Need t-shirt design, which has been unveiled.

The design by the Garage Trust’s youth member’s has gone on sale in Asda branches across the country.

The group of 10 worked with designers to create t-shirts featuring their handwriting, and words which represent what Children in Need means to them.

The trust runs creative programmes for disadvantaged children and young people in Norwich aged five to 18, including dance, drama and music and has received a three-year grant from Children in Need worth more than £119,000.

Adam Yaxley, inclusion manager, said: “It was a really special opportunity for the young people to be involved and seeing their design printed on a t-shirt that is being sold across the nation in Asda stores has been a really exciting experience for them.”