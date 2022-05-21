City lad is Norfolk's first to complete Queen's Jubilee challenge

Ezra Minter six with dad Simon Minter, and mum, Jen Minter. - Credit: Jen MInter

A six-year-lad has become the first person in the county to complete a series of challenges set to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Ezra Minter finished all the elements needed for the Norfolk Challenge in just a matter of weeks.

The awards have been organised to celebrate the Queen's 70 years on the throne, and her special connection with the county.

Ezra Minter walked from Cromer to West Runton, with his mum Jen Minter and dad Simon Minter, for the Queen Jubilee physical challenge. - Credit: Jen Minter

They involve people completing tasks in four categories: being active; protecting the environment; learning; and celebrating the Jubilee.

Ezra did this through a combination of walking, crafting and planting.

His family, mum Jen Minter and dad Simon Minter - who live on Harvey Lane - have been cheering on their son.

Jen, 38, said: "We're really proud of him for doing it.

"For the physical challenge Ezra walked from Cromer to West Runton, along the beach, just over 2.5 miles.

Ezra Minter planted a number of different seeds for the Queen Jubilee environmental challenge. - Credit: Jen Minter

"For the environmental challenge Ezra planted seeds."

Ezra said: "I planted sweetcorn, sunflower, cucumber and different berries."

She added: "For the learning challenge we visited the Time and Tide museum and the Tolhouse museum in Great Yarmouth over the Easter weekend."

Ezra said: "I learned about the fish and herring industry."

Ezra Minter dressed up as a judge at the Tolhouse Museum for the Queen Jubilee creative challenge. - Credit: Jen Minter

For the final creative challenge Jen said: "We had to make something for a Jubilee street party so Ezra made a crown."

Ezra said: "It was made of paper, cardboard and we stuck on some sweet wrappers to make it look like the crown jewels."

When Ezra's family got the call to say he was the first person to complete the challenge they were shocked.

Jen said: "It was a shock but Ezra was really excited - he even did an interview for Radio Norfolk - which was then played at his school.

"He's become a little celebrity.

Ezra Minter created a crown for the Queen Jubilee creative challenge. - Credit: Jen Minter

"It was really something nice to do after lockdown.

"There hasn't been much to be positive about recently and Ezra has spent a third of his life in lockdown.

"So it's been great to get him out of the house - it's been fun and educational for him."

For completing the challenge, Ezra will receive a badge and also be presented with a certificate by the Lady Dannatt, Lord-Lieutenant of Norfolk, at a ceremony later in the year.