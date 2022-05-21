Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News

City lad is Norfolk's first to complete Queen's Jubilee challenge

Author Picture Icon

Francis Redwood

Published: 1:18 PM May 21, 2022
Ezra Minter six with dad Simon Minter, and mum, Jen Minter.

Ezra Minter six with dad Simon Minter, and mum, Jen Minter. - Credit: Jen MInter

A six-year-lad has become the first person in the county to complete a series of challenges set to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Ezra Minter finished all the elements needed for the Norfolk Challenge in just a matter of weeks.

The awards have been organised to celebrate the Queen's 70 years on the throne, and her special connection with the county.

Ezra walked from Cromer to West Runton, with mum Jen Minter and dad Simon Minter, for the Queen Jubilee physical challenge.

Ezra Minter walked from Cromer to West Runton, with his mum Jen Minter and dad Simon Minter, for the Queen Jubilee physical challenge. - Credit: Jen Minter

They involve people completing tasks in four categories: being active; protecting the environment; learning; and celebrating the Jubilee.

Ezra did this through a combination of walking, crafting and planting.

His family, mum Jen Minter and dad Simon Minter - who live on Harvey Lane - have been cheering on their son.

Jen, 38, said: "We're really proud of him for doing it.

Most Read

  1. 1 Supporters' fears that Spurs game at Carrow Road may turn nasty
  2. 2 Finishing touches added to new Tesco store in city centre
  3. 3 Norwich cocktail bar and restaurant relaunches with new name and menu
  1. 4 The top 7 fish and chip shops in Norwich according to Tripadvisor
  2. 5 Nursery confirms closure following financial battle
  3. 6 'I'm considering living on a boat because houses are so expensive'
  4. 7 Two men charged in connection with Class A drug dealing in Norwich
  5. 8 Man arrested after hundreds of cannabis plants seized in city
  6. 9 Everything you need to know about the Sweet Briar Road closure
  7. 10 Fashion boutique to shut with FOUR MONTH closing down sale

"For the physical challenge Ezra walked from Cromer to West Runton, along the beach, just over 2.5 miles.

Ezra Minter planted a number of different seeds for the Queen Jubilee environmental challenge.

Ezra Minter planted a number of different seeds for the Queen Jubilee environmental challenge. - Credit: Jen Minter

"For the environmental challenge Ezra planted seeds."

Ezra said: "I planted sweetcorn, sunflower, cucumber and different berries."

She added: "For the learning challenge we visited the Time and Tide museum and the Tolhouse museum in Great Yarmouth over the Easter weekend."

Ezra said: "I learned about the fish and herring industry."

Ezra Minter dressed up as a judge at the Tolhouse Museum for the Queen Jubilee creative challenge.

Ezra Minter dressed up as a judge at the Tolhouse Museum for the Queen Jubilee creative challenge. - Credit: Jen Minter

For the final creative challenge Jen said: "We had to make something for a Jubilee street party so Ezra made a crown."

Ezra said: "It was made of paper, cardboard and we stuck on some sweet wrappers to make it look like the crown jewels."

When Ezra's family got the call to say he was the first person to complete the challenge they were shocked.

Jen said: "It was a shock but Ezra was really excited - he even did an interview for Radio Norfolk - which was then played at his school.

"He's become a little celebrity.

Ezra Minter created a crown for the Queen Jubilee creative challenge.

Ezra Minter created a crown for the Queen Jubilee creative challenge. - Credit: Jen Minter

"It was really something nice to do after lockdown.

"There hasn't been much to be positive about recently and Ezra has spent a third of his life in lockdown.

"So it's been great to get him out of the house - it's been fun and educational for him."

For completing the challenge, Ezra will receive a badge and also be presented with a certificate by the Lady Dannatt, Lord-Lieutenant of Norfolk, at a ceremony later in the year.

Norfolk
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Kayleigh Jane who lives in Waterloo Road was unable to leave her house on May 17 and 18.

City folk baffled after being barricaded into their own homes

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon
The Killers drummer has announced the UK tour has been postponed because of coronavirus, including t

Carrow Road Concerts

All you need to know ahead of The Killers concert at Carrow Road

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Over 10,000 Norwich City fans returned to Carrow ROad in the biggest event at the stadium since Febr

Fears Spurs fans may infiltrate home end at Norwich City match

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Tom Mitchell, who has been sacked from Taverham High School 

School sacks suspended teacher after investigation and petition

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon