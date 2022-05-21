City lad is Norfolk's first to complete Queen's Jubilee challenge
- Credit: Jen MInter
A six-year-lad has become the first person in the county to complete a series of challenges set to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
Ezra Minter finished all the elements needed for the Norfolk Challenge in just a matter of weeks.
The awards have been organised to celebrate the Queen's 70 years on the throne, and her special connection with the county.
They involve people completing tasks in four categories: being active; protecting the environment; learning; and celebrating the Jubilee.
Ezra did this through a combination of walking, crafting and planting.
His family, mum Jen Minter and dad Simon Minter - who live on Harvey Lane - have been cheering on their son.
Jen, 38, said: "We're really proud of him for doing it.
Most Read
- 1 Supporters' fears that Spurs game at Carrow Road may turn nasty
- 2 Finishing touches added to new Tesco store in city centre
- 3 Norwich cocktail bar and restaurant relaunches with new name and menu
- 4 The top 7 fish and chip shops in Norwich according to Tripadvisor
- 5 Nursery confirms closure following financial battle
- 6 'I'm considering living on a boat because houses are so expensive'
- 7 Two men charged in connection with Class A drug dealing in Norwich
- 8 Man arrested after hundreds of cannabis plants seized in city
- 9 Everything you need to know about the Sweet Briar Road closure
- 10 Fashion boutique to shut with FOUR MONTH closing down sale
"For the physical challenge Ezra walked from Cromer to West Runton, along the beach, just over 2.5 miles.
"For the environmental challenge Ezra planted seeds."
Ezra said: "I planted sweetcorn, sunflower, cucumber and different berries."
She added: "For the learning challenge we visited the Time and Tide museum and the Tolhouse museum in Great Yarmouth over the Easter weekend."
Ezra said: "I learned about the fish and herring industry."
For the final creative challenge Jen said: "We had to make something for a Jubilee street party so Ezra made a crown."
Ezra said: "It was made of paper, cardboard and we stuck on some sweet wrappers to make it look like the crown jewels."
When Ezra's family got the call to say he was the first person to complete the challenge they were shocked.
Jen said: "It was a shock but Ezra was really excited - he even did an interview for Radio Norfolk - which was then played at his school.
"He's become a little celebrity.
"It was really something nice to do after lockdown.
"There hasn't been much to be positive about recently and Ezra has spent a third of his life in lockdown.
"So it's been great to get him out of the house - it's been fun and educational for him."
For completing the challenge, Ezra will receive a badge and also be presented with a certificate by the Lady Dannatt, Lord-Lieutenant of Norfolk, at a ceremony later in the year.