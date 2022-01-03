Former Norwich chat show host Trisha getting engaged for fourth time

Former Norwich chat show host Trisha Goddard is getting engaged for the fourth time. - Credit: Archant © 2008

Trisha Goddard, who lived in Norwich when her chat show was made at Anglia TV, is getting engaged for the fourth time.

The TV host, 64, now lives in America but spent many years living in the city while her show was filmed there from 1998 to 2004.

She announced the news of her engagement to her partner of four years on social media, whose identity she has kept under wraps, and he proposed to her on a hike.

Goddard, whose eponymous TV show was a fixture on UK screens between 1998 and 2010, told her followers she was on “Cloud Nine”.

She was previously married to Australian politician Robert Nestdale and TV producer Mark Greive.

Goddard split from her third husband, psychotherapist Peter Gianfrancesco, after almost 20 years of marriage in 2017.

The pair grew apart following her recovery from breast cancer and they had lived together in Norwich.

Her chat show was filmed in the city and aired on ITV from 1998 until 2004 in the mid-morning slot before moving to Channel 5, where it was shown until 2010.

She has since appeared on US television in programmes including The Trisha Goddard Show.