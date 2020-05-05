Norwich charity poised to deliver 30,000 meals a week

A Norwich charity plans to deliver 30,000 meals a week to the most vulnerable people amid coronavirus.

SOUL Foundation, which had been delivering 1,000 meals a week in late March, has ramped up its delivery output and is set to send out more than half a milllion meals over the next six months.

The increased effort, which saw 13,000 parcel delivered a week before the end of April, is a response to a surge in demand of people struggling to get food during lockdown.

Food will be going to those who are vulnerable and in need through partnerships with local schools and families, other charities and organisations, as well as individuals who have been referred or have self-referred.

The thousands of extra deliveries has been enabled by a move to a larger industrial unit near Norwich airport from the previous food parcel hub at SOUL Church.

SOUL Foundation has been awarded generous grants by The Lind Trust, Norwich Freeman’s Charity and Norfolk Community Foundation, as well as food donations from FARESHARE, HisChurch and various local businesses, including Banham Poultry.

The charity has also partnered with 21 schools to help feed families.

Julia Dacre, from the Lind Trust, said: “At this time of great national crisis to see the Church play a lead role in the vital work of collecting and distributing food to those in need across Norwich is deeply impressive.”

“At the heart of this operation are the selfless and dedicated volunteers who are determined to meet that need.”

Norwich Freemen’s Charity said the country should be ashamed there were so many people in need.

They added: “The fact that so many people and organisations are coming together to pool resources, and to make a real, practical difference is something we should be proud of. Well done indeed Soul Foundation.”

Norfolk Community Foundation hoped the work would help address food poverty in Norwich in the longer term.

They added: “We are delighted to be part of a funding partnership that will get this substantial project off the ground to support vulnerable households through the immediate crisis.”

To volunteer or donate visit www.soulfoundation.org.uk