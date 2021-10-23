Christmas card shop opens for 56th year in city centre

Published: 3:00 PM October 23, 2021

The Lord Mayor, Kevin Maguire, opens this year's Original Norwich Charity Christmas Card Shop at St Peter Mancroft Church. With him is Liz Magem, secretary. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The most wonderful time of the year is just around the corner so a charity Christmas card shop has thrown open its doors once more.

The Original Norwich Charity Christmas Card shop opened on October 22 to the delight of shoppers.

The Lord Mayor of Norwich was joined by some of the organisation's 100 volunteers to mark the occasion at St Peter Mancroft Church in the city centre this week.

One of the volunteers, Liz Groves, has been involved with the project for many years and explained: "It's brilliant to be back at St Peter Mancroft Church for the second year in a row.

"Our model is entirely run on volunteers and we have very little savings to try and hire venues. In the past we've had an opening date in mind but haven't known the venue until a week before we launched.

"What's brilliant this year is that the Gaia exhibition is also in the church so people can visit that too."

Last year the card team raised £18,000 despite being curtailed by Covid regulations.

Ms Groves added: "It's interesting because you'd think in this day and age people would be swapping to Christmas emails and texts instead of cards.

"But we've never seen a drop in sales - I think it's because there's nothing quite like receiving a Christmas card."

The card shop is open from now until December 18, Mondays to Saturdays from 10.30am to 2.30pm.

Chris Sanham is the head verger at the church and said: "It's absolutely wonderful to have the card shop back for another year - I'm sure it's a partnership which will last for many years to come.

"We're hoping that the footfall to Gaia will help drive interest in the cards as well and the two can work in partnership."

So far some 15,000 people have visited the giant Earth instillation floating in the nave of the church.

Mr Sanham added: "It's an absolute pleasure to have the Original Norwich Christmas Card shop with us."

The organisation will this year be supporting 24 charities - many of which are local.

Shoppers can either buy packs or individual cards and can pay by cash or card.