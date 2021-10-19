Pop-up Christmas card shop returns to Norwich for 2021
- Credit: Archant
The Original Norwich Charity Christmas Card Shop is back open for 2021 and each year it raises thousands of pounds.
The shop is located inside St Peter Mancroft Church, opposite The Forum, and is open now until December 18 from 10.30am to 2.30pm Monday to Saturday.
On sale are not just cards but calendars, wrapping paper, tags and other seasonal items.
The pop-up shop is now in its 56th year and it is run by around 100 volunteers, with customers asked to pay by card if possible.
It will raise money for a whole host of local charities, including East Anglia's Children's Hospices, Norwich Samaritans and St Martins Housing Trust, alongside national and international causes.
In 2020, £18,000 was raised and each charity has its own section and range of cards.
There will also be a raffle of Christmas hampers to raise funds to cover costs.
Most Read
- 1 TikTok craze sparks calls to stop sale of beans to under-18s
- 2 Norfolk man jailed for historic child sex abuse offences
- 3 'No help to us' - Mixed views on £6.1m street revamp
- 4 'She shouted for 90 minutes': Councillor guilty of harassing railway staff
- 5 Business fears for Christmas trade if council doesn't fix traffic 'chaos'
- 6 Enjoy afternoon tea on Britain's poshest train departing from Norwich
- 7 Should straight people go into queer clubs and bars?
- 8 The most popular baby names in Norfolk in 2020 are revealed
- 9 'Disaster from start to finish': Parents slam school for failing kids
- 10 Child sex abuse victim: 'I'm still angry, but haven't let him ruin my life'