Pop-up Christmas card shop returns to Norwich for 2021

Published: 3:57 PM October 19, 2021

The Original Norwich Charity Christmas Card shop is back for 2021 at St Peter Mancroft Church. - Credit: Archant

The Original Norwich Charity Christmas Card Shop is back open for 2021 and each year it raises thousands of pounds.

The shop is located inside St Peter Mancroft Church, opposite The Forum, and is open now until December 18 from 10.30am to 2.30pm Monday to Saturday.

On sale are not just cards but calendars, wrapping paper, tags and other seasonal items.

The pop-up card shop is located inside St Peter Mancroft Church, pictured in 2020. - Credit: Archant

The pop-up shop is now in its 56th year and it is run by around 100 volunteers, with customers asked to pay by card if possible.

It will raise money for a whole host of local charities, including East Anglia's Children's Hospices, Norwich Samaritans and St Martins Housing Trust, alongside national and international causes.

In 2020, £18,000 was raised and each charity has its own section and range of cards.

There will also be a raffle of Christmas hampers to raise funds to cover costs.

