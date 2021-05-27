'I think it's petty'-Homeless charity criticises boarding up
- Credit: Simon Parkin
Homeless charities have criticised the decision to board up the former Debenhams store in Norwich.
The entrances were a popular spot for homeless people to shelter from the elements.
But after the now empty department store closed to shoppers on May 15, the cover is no longer available for rough sleepers.
A spokesman for the House of Genesis organisation, which works with ex-offenders, described the move as a "bad decision".
He said: "I think it's petty as it was not doing anyone any harm.
"It's a decision by people who do not have a clue about what it's like to slip through the gaps, which is very easy to do. It is not just alcoholics. Lots of people can be only two pay packets away from it.
You may also want to watch:
"Whoever boarded it up should spend a night on the street."
Dr Jan Sheldon, chief executive officer for St Martins Housing Trust, said a person who is sleeping rough is 17 times more likely to be the victim of crime or abuse.
She said: "Debenhams doorway has long been used by people sleeping rough as it offers a degree of shelter from the elements.
Most Read
- 1 Dashcam: £50,000 Tesla crushed by concrete blocks falling from lorry
- 2 Langleys toy shop in Royal Arcade to relocate
- 3 M&S confirms 30 shops to shut amid £201m losses
- 4 Man found Norwich £10k Golden Ticket in 'the first bush I looked in'
- 5 Police called after body of man found on boat at Thorpe St Andrew
- 6 Residents in shock after suspected burglary attempts
- 7 Bonanza buy: Blocks of 48 apartments and 26 garages for sale
- 8 Robber with toy gun storms off before getting an 11-year sentence
- 9 Unusual Victorian house for sale for £525,000 with hidden extra
- 10 Takeover bid could see live music return to Open
"A doorway is never a long-term accommodation solution, and it shouldn’t be a short-term one either.
"If someone is sleeping on the streets this is the strongest possible indicator that something is seriously wrong for that person and they need specialist help and support."
Dr Sheldon said St Martins' vision is that nobody should have to resort to rough sleeping in the city, and anyone sleeping rough should be offered accommodation as quickly as possible.
During 2020/21, a total of 646 people received support from St Martin's resettlement service and it continues to support over 200 people in a wide variety of accommodation projects.
Dr Sheldon added: "At St Martins, we want to increase compassion in our community towards people experiencing homelessness and our efforts as a charity, and as a society, should be to provide the housing and support people so desperately need not to think that sleeping in a doorway is acceptable."