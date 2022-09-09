'End of an era': City centenarians on growing up alongside Her Majesty

Four people who passed through life at the same pace as their monarch have shared what it meant to receive a card from her on their 100th birthday.

Those aged 100 or more have shared their memories of what it was like witnessing a person their age, Queen Elizabeth II, shape the nation.

Phyllis Webster celebrated her 100th birthday on August 14 and received more than 100 cards from friends and family - as well as one from the late monarch.

She said: "To celebrate my 100th birthday in the same year as the Queen's Platinum Jubilee was fantastic. I was upset to hear of her passing.

"I always followed all the things she did all the time."

Like Queen Elizabeth II, Phyllis was married to her late husband Bill - Mr Norwich in Bloom - for more than 70 years. With him she attended a garden party at Buckingham Palace.

"I never thought I was like the Queen in that way," she added.

Speaking of how she is of the generation that grew up in tandem with the Queen, Mrs Webster added: "I remember when she got married and the coronation.

"The Queen really shaped my life. She did a wonderful job and did everything she said she was going to do. She was a fantastic woman.

"I was lucky to receive the card before her passing and it's sad she didn't also reach her time.

"Having the card, it has a new meaning now. It makes it all the more special."

Ruby Baker celebrated her 100th birthday in June last year and has received three cards from the late Queen: on her landmark birthday and to commemorate her and her late husband Chris' silver and diamond wedding anniversaries.

"Her cards are very important to me. It was a special delivery on a special day.

"I have a picture of her on my door. I've always had one there in my room. I'm a royalist through and through," she added.

The self-proclaimed "born-and-bred Norwich lass" added: "I am a product of the Queen. I am who I am because of her.

"I have gone through and shared experiences the same way the Queen did. I always kept an eye on the Queen.

"As soon as my carers told me at lunchtime that the Queen was ill, I forgot my lunch and prayed to God to take care of her."

Like Her Majesty, Ruby had an active role in the war effort on the home front - as an engineer fixing machines and working on production lines here in Norwich.

Ruby said: "I accept her passing. There's nothing more in life than death."

Second World War RAF veteran and former Japanese prisoner of war Rouse Voisey paid tribute to the Queen.

The 102-year-old, who lives at The Warren Care Home in Sprowston, has had multiple cards from the Queen and other members of the Royal Family throughout his lifetime.

"This marks the end of an era," he said.

"She was a big part of our lives. She was a marvellous woman.

"It means a lot to know I served alongside our Queen.

"She's had a significant impact on my life. She's been a wonderful monarch and one that was easy to follow.

"She's lead us through a lot of events and will be very sadly missed. She was well thought of.

"She was the highlight of royalty."

Rouse shared on one fleeting interaction he had with the late Queen.

"She waved to me once," he said.

"She was in her car on the way to Sandringham while I was at work at Norfolk County Council.

"I will continue to remember that fondly."

Fellow resident Daphne turned 100 in May.

"I was delighted to receive my birthday card. It hangs on the wall - and there it will stay.

She said: "I'm very sad. It's important as I'm one of the last to have a card from Her Majesty the Queen.

"There have been so many pivotal moments. I remember so many of her jubilees.

"She led by a wonderful example."