Photos: City celebrates centuries-old floral festival

Author Picture Icon

Lauren Cope

Published: 3:04 PM May 7, 2021   
Louisa Theobald, children's expert at Waterstones, with her floral inspired creation in the shop win

Louisa Theobald, children's expert at Waterstones, with her floral inspired creation in the shop window for the Florists' Feasts. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Norwich has bloomed into colour this week thanks to the return of a centuries-old floral tradition.

Anne Falgate, Cupcake & Co owner in Upper St Giles, with the floral inspired creation at the shop fo

Anne Falgate, Cupcake & Co owner in Upper St Giles, with the floral inspired creation at the shop for the Florists' Feasts. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

While the weather has been somewhat more grey, garlands and floral displays have decorated shops and businesses as part of a flower festival which began over the first May bank holiday weekend.

Florists' Feast display at John Lewis

The Florists' Feast display at John Lewis in Norwich. - Credit: Chris Harvey/Norwich BID

Led by the Norwich Business Improvement District (BID) and Visit Norwich, it is inspired by the Florists' Feast, a tradition from almost 400 years ago which saw the city decorated with flowers.

People would enjoy feasts, entertainment and bought and sold plants.

Florists' Feast in Norwich.

Florists' Feast at Courage and Noble in Norwich. - Credit: Chris Harvey/Norwich BID

The first of the events took place in the city 390 years ago, on May 3, 1631, but it proved so popular it became an annual event run by the Norwich Society of Florists.

Businesses have got into the spirit of the festival this week, including Waterstones on Castle Street and Cupcake and Co on Upper St Giles.

Cupcake and Co's Florists' Feast display at Cupcake and Co.

Florists' Feast in Norwich, outside Cupcake and Co on Upper St Giles. - Credit: Chris Harvey/Norwich BID

Spring garlands in Upper St Giles.

Spring garlands in Upper St Giles Street in Norwich. - Credit: Chris Harvey/Norwich BID

Flowers at Thorns DIY in Norwich.

DIY store Thorns' Florists' Feast contribution. - Credit: Chris Harvey/Norwich BID

Flowers in Norwich as part of Florists' Feast.

Flowers at the Yorkshire Building Society in Norwich as part of the Florists' Feast festival. - Credit: Chris Harvey/Norwich BID

Flowers at The Tannery in Norwich.

Flowers at The Tannery as part of the Florists' Feast. - Credit: Chris Harvey/Norwich BID

Lisa Angel in Norwich during Florists' Feast festival.

Lisa Angel has taken part in Florists' Feast. - Credit: Chris Harvey/Norwich BID

Flowers in the Norwich Lanes.

Flowers in the Norwich Lanes as part of the Florists' Feast. - Credit: Chris Harvey/Norwich BID

Flowers in the Norwich Lanes.

Flowers in the Norwich Lanes during the Florists' Feast event. - Credit: Chris Harvey/Norwich BID

Flowers in Norwich.

The Florists' Feast was a centuries-old tradition which took place in Norwich every year. - Credit: Chris Harvey/Norwich BID

A garland on St Giles Street in Norwich.

A garland on St Giles Street in Norwich. - Credit: Chris Harvey/Norwich BID

Flowers in Norwich.

Flowers in Norwich. - Credit: Chris Harvey/Norwich BID

Flowers at Flicka in Norwich as part of Florists' Feast.

Flowers at Flicka in Norwich as part of the Florists' Feast. - Credit: Chris Harvey/Norwich BID

Flowers outside Jarrold in Norwich.

Flowers outside Jarrold in Norwich. - Credit: Chris Harvey/Norwich BID

Flowers at Waterstones in Norwich.

Flowers at Waterstones in Norwich. - Credit: Chris Harvey/Norwich BID


