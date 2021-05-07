Photos: City celebrates centuries-old floral festival
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021
Norwich has bloomed into colour this week thanks to the return of a centuries-old floral tradition.
While the weather has been somewhat more grey, garlands and floral displays have decorated shops and businesses as part of a flower festival which began over the first May bank holiday weekend.
Led by the Norwich Business Improvement District (BID) and Visit Norwich, it is inspired by the Florists' Feast, a tradition from almost 400 years ago which saw the city decorated with flowers.
People would enjoy feasts, entertainment and bought and sold plants.
The first of the events took place in the city 390 years ago, on May 3, 1631, but it proved so popular it became an annual event run by the Norwich Society of Florists.
Businesses have got into the spirit of the festival this week, including Waterstones on Castle Street and Cupcake and Co on Upper St Giles.
Most Read
- 1 Riverside dog-friendly bar opens in city for summertime
- 2 Long tailbacks on A47 due to roadworks and lane closure
- 3 Major names coming to Norwich as big top to be erected in Cathedral Close
- 4 Norwich Airport puts back a host of flights as Covid bites
- 5 Norfolk and Suffolk Elections 2021: LIVE Results
- 6 Cut above the rest: Hair salon premises for sale
- 7 Man, 28, wanted by police in Norfolk
- 8 Botanical Garden Bar returning to Norwich after 'huge level of interest'
- 9 Car and lorry crash on busy Norwich road
- 10 Is it time to give St Stephens Street a revamp?