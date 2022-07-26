Tia lands role in Theatre Royal show after just months of singing lessons

After just a few months of singing lessons Tia is preparing to take to the Theatre Royal stage in the coveted role of young Cosette. - Credit: Helen Kerton

A little girl who dreamed of her moment under the spotlight will take to the stage far sooner than she expected.

Eight-year-old Tia Kerton has landed the role of young Cosette in the Les Misérables show coming to the Theatre Royal next month.

The White Woman Lane School pupil has been having singing lessons for less than a year.

Her singing teacher, Benjamin Lake of The Singing Room in Norwich, said he knew Tia was perfect for the role the "instant" he met her.

The former West End performer explained: “Tia really is a cracking kid - I have been teaching her for around nine months.

"When she came to me she had never sung anything before but her mum thought she had a good voice."

Eight year old Tia Kerton from Catton will be playing the part of young Cosette in the Norwich portion of the UK tour of Les Misérables this August. - Credit: Helen Kerton

The 43-year-old added: “She works so hard in our sessions and she really does make a beautiful sound.”

Tia will be taking on a huge moment in the show, standing alone on stage for a rendition of 'Castle on a Cloud'.

Benjamin said: “It’s a tricky song really because there are a couple of really low parts in it.

“Most children would struggle with the lower range but Tia is excellent at the low notes, she really does hit everything perfectly.”

Tia’s mum, Helen Kerton, 37, who owns Balloons and Bakes in Catton Chase, is "very proud" of her daughter for landing the poster role.

She said: “Tia is a little chatterbox and doesn’t stop singing around the house, for Christmas we decided to get her a singing lesson with Ben.

“It was obvious from the first lesson they clicked."

It was just a few weeks after their first lesson that Ben suggested Tia try for the role of young Cosette.

Helen added: "With a little encouragement she decided to give a go for the experience.

"Now here we are, about to watch our little girl perform on a stage for the first time."

Tia’s grandma Sue Kerton said she is "full of pride" and can't wait to see her granddaughter treading the boards.