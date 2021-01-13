Norwich Cathedral suspends public worship again over Covid

Published: 6:04 PM January 13, 2021

Norwich Cathedral has suspended public worship due to the Coronavirus pandemic with many services moved online.

The Dean of Norwich, the Very Rev Jane Hedges, said the decision had been taken with “a heavy heart” but said that the current Covid situation meant that it was important to reinforce the message that people should stay at home.

The Very Reverend Jane Hedges, Dean of Norwich. - Credit: Archant

The Dean said: “We all need to look out for each other at this time and to heed the message to stay at home as much as possible.

“While we may not be able to gather for public worship or welcome general visitors at this time, the Cathedral’s virtual doors are always open via our website and social media. We hope the Cathedral’s digital worship and online events will be of help and comfort to people at this difficult time for everyone.”

The Sunday Eucharist will be live-streamed every week on the Norwich Cathedral Services YouTube channel.

The Right Reverend Graham Usher, Bishop of Norwich, kneels beside the crosses commemorating the lives lost to Coronavirus in Norfolk. - Credit: Archant

A member of clergy will also hold a Requiem to remember departed loved ones on Wednesdays and anybody who would like a candle lit in a loved one’s memory during the Requiem is asked to email prayers@cathedral.org.uk.

In addition the Cathedral’s organists will be playing weekly online organ recitals throughout the lockdown.

The Dean said: “As soon as we can we will resume public services but in the meantime we will live stream the 10.30am Eucharist every Sunday and the residentiary clergy will maintain the daily rhythm of morning and evening prayer and offer a daily Eucharist, holding the nation, the local community, the NHS and everyone affected by the pandemic in our prayers.”

In line with Government Covid guidance, Norwich Cathedral will remain open daily for individual prayer. - Credit: Norwich Cathedral/Bill Smith

During the first coronavirus lockdown last March churches and other religious places of worship were told to close, however the second lockdown in November saw them allowed to stay open for private prayer.

This time in line with Government guidance, the Cathedral building will again remain open daily for individual prayer from 12pm until 2.30pm on Sundays and from 10am until 2pm Monday to Saturday.