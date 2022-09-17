More than 1000 people attend services to thank late Queen

The choir sings at Thanksgiving Service for HM The Queen - Credit: Bill Smith

More than 1000 people attend services in Norwich to give thanks to the Queen for her 70 years of service.

This week services were held at both Norwich Cathedral and St John’s Cathedral to many city folk wanting to commemorate her Majesty the Queen after her death last week.

A Thanksgiving service for HM the Queen took place at Norwich Cathedral on Thursday evening - Credit: Bill Smith

Led by Norwich Cathedral choir the congregation paid homage to Her Majesty by filling the building with heartfelt singing on September 15.

In his introduction Norwich Cathedral’s acting Dean, Rev Dr Peter Doll, said: "For seventy years the simple knowledge of her presence as monarch has given a sense of security, calm, and peace to this nation."

More than one thousand people were in attendance at the Thanksgiving service for HM The Queen on Thursday evening - Credit: Bill Smith

The Bishop of Norwich, the Rt Revd Graham Usher, said: "It has been the utter privilege of my life to serve The Queen as Bishop of Norwich in these last few years, continuing a promise I first made as a Cub Scout aged eight. "

He ended the sermon with words famously spoken by Paddington Bear at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The Norwich Cathedral was filled with singing on Thursday evening to give thanks to Her Majesty the Queen for her 70 year service - Credit: Bill Smith

He said: "Another who lived life as a joyous adventure.

"Thank you, Ma’am, for everything."

Tributes have been being made in Norwich throughout the last week - Credit: Bill Smith

In his homily, Bishop Alan from St John’s Cathedral paid tribute to the deep Christian faith of the Queen. He said: “Today, we thank God for Queen Elizabeth’s outstanding witness to her Christian faith, the Gospel and the values of the common good, family life and peace, whilst always respecting people of different religions and cultures.

A requiem mass at St John's Cathedral saw hundreds turn up to give thanks to the Queen. Pictured from the left are the mayor of Norwich Dr Kevin Maguire, the bishop of Norwich Graham Usher, bishop Alan Hopes, Lady Clare Agnew deputy lord lieutenant of Norwich, and cllr Vivien Thomas. - Credit: Keith Morris

“We thank God for 70 years of faithful dedication to the service of others.

“We have also been reminded of her pledge – made when she was 21 years old – that whether her life be long or short she would always be at the service of her people,” said Bishop Alan.

More than 300 people attended the Requiem Mass for the late Queen this week at St John's Cathedral - Credit: Keith Morris

On Monday September 19 all city folk are invited and welcome to gather in the Norwich Cathedral’s Nave to watch a livestream of the State Funeral of her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II which will take place at Westminster Abbey at 11am after a procession from the Palace of Westminster.

More than one thousand people were in attendance at Norwich Cathedral - Credit: Bill Smith



