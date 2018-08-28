Service in Norwich Cathedral cherishes those affected by dementia

Norwich Cathedral held a heart-warming service for those affected by dementia.

The ‘Forget Me Not’ service, held in partnership with Age UK Norwich and The Norwich City Dementia Action Alliance (DAA), saw people both young and old in attendance to support people affected by dementia in Norwich.

The ceremony on Wednesday, November 21, included hymns, bible readings and personal accounts along with light refreshments after the ceremony.

Dan Skipper, chief executive officer of Age UK Norwich, said: “Through the service today, people have shared their stories about how they were the daughter or granddaughter of somebody with dementia.

“It does affect families around Norwich and to give people the opportunity to know that they are supported by their community is what the event was all about.”

The DAA is a group made up of organisations in Norwich that are dementia friendly, meaning they have trained their staff regarding the syndrome or thought about it while they were creating their business.

The Lord Mayor, Martin Schmierer, who attended the ceremony, said: “It’s wonderful that the cathedral have been so welcoming and accommodating for this event, It was a very moving service.

“It’s great that so many organisations big and small are getting involved in the DAA. It’s so important for people who are affected by dementia to have somewhere they know they can go and that them or their loved ones will be safe there.”

Guests to the ceremony were offered a bag of Forget Me Not seeds, which were given out to encourage them to go away, plant them, and remember that everybody has a part to play in remembering people and keeping memory alive.

Cannon Andy Bryant, Cannon for Mission and Pastoral Care at Norwich Cathedral, said: “As a cathedral, we want to reach out to particular groups who perhaps don’t get enough attention and focus.

“For people living with dementia and their carers, it was good to have the service in a familiar space, as lots of people know Norwich Cathedral and see it as a safe space.”