News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Wanted: Painter to help maintain 120 historic buildings

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 10:30 AM May 19, 2021   
Cathedral Close in Norwich has more than 120 historic properties.

Cathedral Close in Norwich has more than 120 historic properties. - Credit: Michael Button/Flickr

Looking after one listed building is a challenge but the on-going upkeep of 120 historic properties is a task that requires expert hands.

Norwich Cathedral is seeking to recruit a specialist decorator to join its in-house estates team looking after five Grade I, 63 Grade II* and 12 Grade II listed buildings in the picturesque Cathedral Close.  

Norwich Cathedral estates manager Phil Thomas

Norwich Cathedral estates manager Phil Thomas. - Credit: Archant

Estates manager Phil Thomas said: “We have one of the largest monastic closes in England at 44 acres with 120 properties so we have our own in-house team of carpenters and bricklayers who do all the repairs and look after all these listed buildings. Now we are looking for a decorator.”

The architectural significance of the buildings means the role has been entrusted to a specialist in traditional methods. 

Views of Norwich from the near top of the spire of Norwich Cathedral.

Norwich Cathedral has the largest monastic Close in England extending to some 44 acres and featuring more than 80 listed properties. - Credit: Archant

“Someone who is really experienced and has the patience and the technique to deal with Georgian windows with numerous panes where you have cut in around them very carefully,” said Mr Thomas. “It is patient work that’s why we hope to recruit someone very skilled.”

You may also want to watch:

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Natalie Brewer and her husband Nick have set up The Little Park Café in Thorpe St Andrew 

Couple launch new park café after market success

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
The note that was on the door of the Blueberry when it closed in September last year. Pic: Archant

Music-lovers' pub could be demolished for 23 flats

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
The new covers for the outdoor seating at The Oak Bar Terrace on Yarmouth Road 

Food and Drink

Bar splashes out £500,000 on outdoor dining area

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Welcome back! Customers queuing up to finally have a pint inside this morning

Summer in the City

'They're like family': Punters queue outside pubs on reopening day

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus