Published: 10:30 AM May 19, 2021

Looking after one listed building is a challenge but the on-going upkeep of 120 historic properties is a task that requires expert hands.

Norwich Cathedral is seeking to recruit a specialist decorator to join its in-house estates team looking after five Grade I, 63 Grade II* and 12 Grade II listed buildings in the picturesque Cathedral Close.

Norwich Cathedral estates manager Phil Thomas. - Credit: Archant

Estates manager Phil Thomas said: “We have one of the largest monastic closes in England at 44 acres with 120 properties so we have our own in-house team of carpenters and bricklayers who do all the repairs and look after all these listed buildings. Now we are looking for a decorator.”

The architectural significance of the buildings means the role has been entrusted to a specialist in traditional methods.

Norwich Cathedral has the largest monastic Close in England extending to some 44 acres and featuring more than 80 listed properties. - Credit: Archant

“Someone who is really experienced and has the patience and the technique to deal with Georgian windows with numerous panes where you have cut in around them very carefully,” said Mr Thomas. “It is patient work that’s why we hope to recruit someone very skilled.”