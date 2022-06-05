Jubilee musical extravaganza in Norwich Cathedral

Platinum Jubilee Concert of Handel Anthems at Norwich Cathedral. Norwich Baroque with Norwich Cathedral Chamber Choir. Photograph: Norwich Cathedral/Bill Smith. - Credit: Norwich Cathedral/Bill Smith

Musicians joined forces to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in style at Norwich Cathedral.

Norwich Cathedral Chamber Choir, Norwich Baroque and a several soloists joined forces to perform royal music by Handel in celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee on Saturday.

Katherine Crompton, soprano, and Hugh Cutting, counter tenor, with Norwich Baroque and Norwich Cathedral Chamber Choir.

The concert featured Handel’s four Coronation Anthems including Zadok the Priest, which has been performed at every British Coronation since 1727.

There was also be a rare opportunity to hear a complete performance of Music for the Royal Fireworks, composed by Handel in 1749 for King George II to accompany fireworks in Green Park.

Hugh Cutting, counter tenor, with Norwich Baroque and Norwich Cathedral Chamber Choir.

Completing the musical concert was Ode for the Birthday of Queen Anne (Eternal source of light divine) and The Arrival of the Queen of Sheba.

The Platinum Jubilee Concert was conducted by the cathedral’s master of music, Ashley Grote, and featured soprano Katy Crompton, counter tenor Hugh Cutting and bass Edward Grint.



