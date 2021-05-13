News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Peregrine battles buzzard above Norwich Cathedral

Daniel Hickey

Published: 11:45 AM May 13, 2021   
A peregrine chases a buzzard away from its nest at Norwich Cathedral.

A peregrine attacking and chasing away a buzzard from Norwich Cathedral has been captured by a photographer.

Chris Skipper, who has been following the peregrines for more than a decade, saw the encounter at 2.30pm on Wednesday (May 13).

He said: "The female peregrine was feeding the chicks when she started alarm-calling, so you know something is amiss."

When Mr Skipper looked up, he saw three buzzards were circling near the Cathedral, with one flying a bit lower than the other two.

"The male peregrine was perched on the spire. He heard the call and came off and started attacking the buzzard," he said.

"The peregrine always tries to get the upper ground, and he was doing that, going up high, then dropping down, showing his talons.

"The buzzard would flip over and show his talons to show he could fight back.

"This went on for a couple of minutes."

Mr Skipper said that the peregrine was chasing the buzzard away.

"He took out his aggression on the lower one," he said.

"You get quite a lot of birds of prey over the city," he added. "You do get a lot of stuff taking place that you don't even realise. If you look up there is a lot to see."

Earlier this month, Mr Skipper took pictures of a stand-off between the peregrines and a red kite.

