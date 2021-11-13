News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Cathedral peregrine falcon dies after flying into car

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 3:07 PM November 13, 2021
A peregrine falcon swoops around the spire of Norwich Cathedral

A peregrine falcon swoops around the spire of Norwich Cathedral

The Hawk and Owl Trust has confirmed that one of the peregrine falcons which roosts at Norwich Cathedral has died.

A member of the public notified the trust that the female falcon, referred to as GA, had collided with a stationary car at Norwich Cathedral on November 11.

The bird of prey was retrieved and taken to an RSPCA hospital that afternoon.

It was discovered the bird had suffered neurological damage and did not make it through the night, dying in the early hours of November 12.

Across two Facebook posts, the Hawk and Owl Trust said: "The Hawk and Owl Trust was notified by a member of the public that a Norwich Peregrine had collided with a stationary car at Norwich Cathedral.

"Further to taking expert advice, it was confirmed that she had suffered neurological damage.

"Despite our best efforts, sadly, she did not make it through the night and passed away in the early hours.

"This is a sad day and a tragic end for one of our much loved peregrines."

