Norwich Cathedral peregrine falcon dies after flying into car

The Hawk and Owl Trust has confirmed that one of the peregrine falcons which roosts at Norwich Cathedral has died.

A member of the public notified the trust that the female falcon, referred to as GA, had collided with a stationary car at Norwich Cathedral on November 11.

The bird of prey was retrieved and taken to an RSPCA hospital that afternoon.

It was discovered the bird had suffered neurological damage and did not make it through the night, dying in the early hours of November 12.

"This is a sad day and a tragic end for one of our much loved peregrines."