Norwich Cathedral peregrine falcon dies after flying into car
- Credit: Chris Skipper
The Hawk and Owl Trust has confirmed that one of the peregrine falcons which roosts at Norwich Cathedral has died.
A member of the public notified the trust that the female falcon, referred to as GA, had collided with a stationary car at Norwich Cathedral on November 11.
The bird of prey was retrieved and taken to an RSPCA hospital that afternoon.
It was discovered the bird had suffered neurological damage and did not make it through the night, dying in the early hours of November 12.
Across two Facebook posts, the Hawk and Owl Trust said: "The Hawk and Owl Trust was notified by a member of the public that a Norwich Peregrine had collided with a stationary car at Norwich Cathedral.
You may also want to watch:
"Further to taking expert advice, it was confirmed that she had suffered neurological damage.
"Despite our best efforts, sadly, she did not make it through the night and passed away in the early hours.
Most Read
- 1 Lampard drops out of City race - reports
- 2 Vision for 4,000-home village near Norwich to go under public scrutiny
- 3 UB40 cancels Norwich gig due to rising Covid cases
- 4 Dangerous driver crashed into Norwich doctor's surgery after chase
- 5 No more sleeping on the sofa as siblings finally bag flat
- 6 Major changes for Dereham Road in £6.2m shake-up
- 7 Damaged windows after fireworks thrown at homes
- 8 City bar donates £2,260 to cover cost of puppy's operation after attack
- 9 Inside the converted coach providing beds for city's rough sleepers
- 10 'I woke up in a bin': Recovering addict on how he turned his life around
"This is a sad day and a tragic end for one of our much loved peregrines."