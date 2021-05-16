News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
'This is nature' - Sadness as cathedral peregrine chick dies

Ben Hardy

Published: 12:41 PM May 16, 2021   
A peregrine falcon nesting on the spire of Norwich Cathedral has hatched three chicks, with a fourth

One of the peregrine falcon chicks has died at Norwich Cathedral - Credit: Archant

Nature lovers have expressed sadness after a peregrine falcon chick died at Norwich Cathedral. 

Photographer Chris Skipper, who has regularly been snapping the much-loved birds, confirmed a chick had died on Sunday afternoon.

He posted: "As hard as it is to watch please remember this is nature and things are never easy." 

In response to the news, amateur photographer Robin Croft said: "It's been looking that way for a few days.

"We've been hatching chickens. Out of seven, four hatched. Of those, only two have survived. Nature's like that." 

A peregrine falcon nesting on the spire of Norwich Cathedral has hatched three chicks, with a fourth

Sadness has been expressed after the death of one of the peregrine chicks - Credit: Archant

Peregrines have been roosting in a box on the cathedral spire since 2011.

You may also want to watch:

It is not the first time the death of a peregrine has resulted in sadness in the city. 

One peregrine, TD, was killed in July 2020 after being struck by a plane when she was 76 days old.

