'This is nature' - Sadness as cathedral peregrine chick dies
Nature lovers have expressed sadness after a peregrine falcon chick died at Norwich Cathedral.
Photographer Chris Skipper, who has regularly been snapping the much-loved birds, confirmed a chick had died on Sunday afternoon.
He posted: "As hard as it is to watch please remember this is nature and things are never easy."
In response to the news, amateur photographer Robin Croft said: "It's been looking that way for a few days.
"We've been hatching chickens. Out of seven, four hatched. Of those, only two have survived. Nature's like that."
Peregrines have been roosting in a box on the cathedral spire since 2011.
It is not the first time the death of a peregrine has resulted in sadness in the city.
One peregrine, TD, was killed in July 2020 after being struck by a plane when she was 76 days old.
