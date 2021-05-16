'This is nature' - Sadness as cathedral peregrine chick dies

Published: 12:41 PM May 16, 2021

One of the peregrine falcon chicks has died at Norwich Cathedral - Credit: Archant

Nature lovers have expressed sadness after a peregrine falcon chick died at Norwich Cathedral.

Photographer Chris Skipper, who has regularly been snapping the much-loved birds, confirmed a chick had died on Sunday afternoon.

He posted: "As hard as it is to watch please remember this is nature and things are never easy."

In response to the news, amateur photographer Robin Croft said: "It's been looking that way for a few days.

"We've been hatching chickens. Out of seven, four hatched. Of those, only two have survived. Nature's like that."

Sadness has been expressed after the death of one of the peregrine chicks - Credit: Archant

Peregrines have been roosting in a box on the cathedral spire since 2011.

You may also want to watch:

It is not the first time the death of a peregrine has resulted in sadness in the city.

One peregrine, TD, was killed in July 2020 after being struck by a plane when she was 76 days old.