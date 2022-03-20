Cathedral peregrines captured hunting in springtime skies

A pair of spectacular birds of prey have been spotted enjoy a spot of lunch in the sunny skies above the Norwich Cathedral this weekend.

Chris Skipper visits the landmark and its well-known birds most weekends to photograph them and to document their behaviour for his Facebook page packed with enthusiasts.

Captured the the springtime sun, the peregrines were out hunting and flying - Credit: Chris Skipper

The Costessey man said: “I was lucky enough to see a food pass take place on Sunday.

“The male will pass food to the female; he does this to show her that he is a good hunter and it strengthens the bond.”

The male shares food to strengthen the bond. - Credit: Chris Skipper

When asked what he likes about the peregrines, Chris said: “They are an apex predator, ruthless, fast, agile and handsome, everything I'm not."

Chris added he has spotted a new female at the cathedral this year and fans are eager to see the babies that come from her first breeding season.

The male peregrine carries its hunt to pass to the female. - Credit: Chris Skipper

But for now, the birds are enjoying the first of the springtime sunshine in the city skies.

The cathedral peregrines enjoyed spreading their wings in the spring sunshine this weekend. - Credit: Chris Skipper

Chris visits the well-known predators almost every weekend. - Credit: Chris Skipper



