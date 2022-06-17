Incredible pictures show £1.8m Norwich Cathedral revamp works

Work has started on a major rebuild of a the Norwich Cathedral organ to preserve it for future generations.

Several thousand pieces that make up the 105-stop organ are being removed as part of the first stage of the 15-month £1.8m renovation project.

Work has begun on dismantling the organ by Harrison & Harrison of Durham. Photograph: Norwich Cathedral/Bill Smith - Credit: Norwich Cathedral/Bill Smith

The instrument is one of the biggest of its kind in the country and the refurbishment is the instrument’s first complete overhaul since it was rebuilt in 1942, following a fire which partially destroyed it in 1938.

The organ has 6,655 pipes which range in size from the size of a pencil to almost 10 metres long.

Most of them are being transported to Durham before the organ is rebuilt.

Ashley Grote, master of music at Norwich Cathedral, said: "We are already looking forward to the reinstallation of the newly rebuilt organ.

"It will be without doubt one of the finest cathedral organs in the country, fit to serve the cathedral and the people of Norwich for many, many decades to come."








