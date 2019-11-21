Search

Advanced search

Norwich Cathedral to launch new Children's Choir

PUBLISHED: 13:28 21 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:42 21 November 2019

Norwich Cathedral is starting a new Children�s Choir which is open to all six to 11-year-olds who love to sing. Picture: Hannah Hutchins

Norwich Cathedral is starting a new Children�s Choir which is open to all six to 11-year-olds who love to sing. Picture: Hannah Hutchins

Archant

Children who love to sing are being offered the chance to join a brand new choir at Norwich Cathedral.

Norwich Cathedral is starting a new Children�s Choir which is open to all six to 11-year-olds who love to sing. Picture: Hannah HutchinsNorwich Cathedral is starting a new Children�s Choir which is open to all six to 11-year-olds who love to sing. Picture: Hannah Hutchins

The newly created Norwich Cathedral Children's Choir is free to join, open to children aged six to 11 and will meet to rehearse on Saturday mornings.

Those who join before Saturday, 30 November, will have the chance to sing at the Cathedral's Christmas Eve Crib Service.

You may also want to watch:

Ashley Grote, the cathedral's master of music said: "[This] is a great opportunity for children who love to sing to simply have fun with music and to enjoy the unique experience of taking part in special events at Norwich Cathedral.

Children who join Norwich Cathedral's new children's choir by Saturday 30 November will have the chance to sing at the Cathedral�s Christmas Eve Crib Service. Picture: Hannah HutchinsChildren who join Norwich Cathedral's new children's choir by Saturday 30 November will have the chance to sing at the Cathedral�s Christmas Eve Crib Service. Picture: Hannah Hutchins

"There is no audition to join the choir and no experience is necessary - the only pre-requisite is a love of singing!"

The choir's first public performance will be at the Christmas Eve Crib Service at midday.

For more information on how to join, email choir@cathedral.org.uk or visit www.cathedral.org.uk

Most Read

‘People think age gap relationships don’t work’

Amelia and Ben met at work.

Rise and fall of Patrick Fisher: ‘Gentleman of the brewery trade’ with a murky past

Patrick Fisher, pictured in 2015 in the Ten Bells. This pub has no connection with Fisher now. Pic: Archant

Martin Lewis of MoneySavingExpert: An urgent warning to anyone who’s never owned a home

Martin Lewis, who runs the Moneysavingexpert website. Pic: Archant library

Is this the cheapest house for sale in Norfolk?

The cheapest house for sale in Norfolk? This house on Napoleon Place, Yarmouth, is coming up at auction for £45,000

We tried Norwich’s new roast dinner delivery service

Roast dinner delivery from OffSeasons Norwich with all the trimmings Credit: James Randle

Most Read

‘People think age gap relationships don’t work’

Amelia and Ben met at work.

Rise and fall of Patrick Fisher: ‘Gentleman of the brewery trade’ with a murky past

Patrick Fisher, pictured in 2015 in the Ten Bells. This pub has no connection with Fisher now. Pic: Archant

Martin Lewis of MoneySavingExpert: An urgent warning to anyone who’s never owned a home

Martin Lewis, who runs the Moneysavingexpert website. Pic: Archant library

Is this the cheapest house for sale in Norfolk?

The cheapest house for sale in Norfolk? This house on Napoleon Place, Yarmouth, is coming up at auction for £45,000

We tried Norwich’s new roast dinner delivery service

Roast dinner delivery from OffSeasons Norwich with all the trimmings Credit: James Randle

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

‘Staff didn’t notice the big bruise’: Mother slams school’s response to attack on son

Thorpe St Andrew School and Sixth Form. Picture: Archant

Norwich Cathedral to launch new Children’s Choir

Norwich Cathedral is starting a new Children�s Choir which is open to all six to 11-year-olds who love to sing. Picture: Hannah Hutchins

Seven of Norfolk’s best record shops

A thriving Soundclash in St Benedict's Street, Norwich on Record Store Day

Have you been trapped by a cold caller like Channel 5’s Jane?

Don't get trapped by fraudulent cold callers Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Iwan Roberts: Time for Pukki to forget about Finland and focus on City

Teemu Pukki will be looking to rediscover his scoring touch in the Premier League with Norwich City this weekend. Picture: PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists