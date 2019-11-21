Norwich Cathedral to launch new Children's Choir
PUBLISHED: 13:28 21 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:42 21 November 2019
Children who love to sing are being offered the chance to join a brand new choir at Norwich Cathedral.
The newly created Norwich Cathedral Children's Choir is free to join, open to children aged six to 11 and will meet to rehearse on Saturday mornings.
Those who join before Saturday, 30 November, will have the chance to sing at the Cathedral's Christmas Eve Crib Service.
Ashley Grote, the cathedral's master of music said: "[This] is a great opportunity for children who love to sing to simply have fun with music and to enjoy the unique experience of taking part in special events at Norwich Cathedral.
"There is no audition to join the choir and no experience is necessary - the only pre-requisite is a love of singing!"
The choir's first public performance will be at the Christmas Eve Crib Service at midday.
For more information on how to join, email choir@cathedral.org.uk or visit www.cathedral.org.uk