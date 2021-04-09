News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Memorial service to be held for Prince Philip at Norwich Cathedral

Lauren Cope

Published: 3:25 PM April 9, 2021   
The Duke of Edinburgh attends the Captain General's Parade at his final individual public engagement

The Duke of Edinburgh attends the Captain General's Parade at his final individual public engagement, at Buckingham Palace in London.

A memorial service is set to be held at Norwich Cathedral to pay tribute to Prince Philip.

On Friday afternoon, it was announced that the Duke of Edinburgh had died aged 99.

Norwich Cathedral said it was preparing the service, which would also be live streamed, and that details were set to be announced in the coming days. 

Norwich Cathedral spire

Norwich Cathedral.

The Bishop of Norwich, the Rt Revd Graham Usher, on behalf of the Diocese of Norwich, offered its deepest condolences to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth and all the Royal Family.

 “The Duke of Edinburgh has been a tireless source of support and strength to The Queen through the 73 years of their marriage and the 69 years of her reign," he said. "He has also been an inspiration to very many people in this country and across the Commonwealth through his own charities and organisations.

“Over seven decades, millions of young lives have been helped and shaped through the establishment of The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award scheme. I benefited from the scheme as a young person and being a Gold Award holder set me up with many important skills for life."

The Rt Rev Graham Barham Usher, the new Bishop of Norwich, gives the sermon during his enthronement

The Rt Rev Graham Usher, the Bishop of Norwich.


