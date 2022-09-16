Hundreds pay tribute to the Queen during special service at cathedral
- Credit: Bill Smith / Norwich Cathedral
More than a thousand people attended a service of thanksgiving and commemoration for the life and reign of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at Norwich Cathedral this week.
Led by Norwich Cathedral choir the congregation paid homage to Her Majesty by filling the building with heartfelt singing on September 15.
In his introduction Norwich Cathedral’s acting Dean, Reverend Dr Peter Doll, said: "For seventy years the simple knowledge of her presence as monarch has given a sense of security, calm, and peace to this nation."
Among those to give readings during the service were Lord Mayor of Norwich, Dr Kevin Maguire and Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk, Lady Dannatt MBE.
Revd Graham Usher ended the sermon with words famously spoken by Paddington Bear at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
He said: "Another who lived life as a joyous adventure.
"Thank you Ma’am, for everything."