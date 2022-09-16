Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Hundreds pay tribute to the Queen during special service at cathedral

Author Picture Icon

Francis Redwood

Published: 3:55 PM September 16, 2022
A special service was held for Her late Majesty the Queen at Norwich Cathedral

A special service was held for Her late Majesty the Queen at Norwich Cathedral - Credit: Bill Smith / Norwich Cathedral

More than a thousand people attended a service of thanksgiving and commemoration for the life and reign of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at Norwich Cathedral this week.

Led by Norwich Cathedral choir the congregation paid homage to Her Majesty by filling the building with heartfelt singing on September 15.

Norwich Cathedral Choir led everyone at the cathedral in song at the special service for the Queen

Norwich Cathedral choir led everyone at the cathedral in song at the special service for the Queen - Credit: Bill Smith / Norwich Cathedral

In his introduction Norwich Cathedral’s acting Dean, Reverend Dr Peter Doll, said: "For seventy years the simple knowledge of her presence as monarch has given a sense of security, calm, and peace to this nation."

Among those to give readings during the service were Lord Mayor of Norwich, Dr Kevin Maguire and Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk, Lady Dannatt MBE.

The special service of thanksgiving and commemoration, for the Queen, was held on September 15

The special service of thanksgiving and commemoration, for the Queen, was held on September 15 - Credit: Bill Smith / Norwich Cathedral

Revd Graham Usher ended the sermon with words famously spoken by Paddington Bear at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

He said: "Another who lived life as a joyous adventure.

"Thank you Ma’am, for everything."

Lord Mayor of Norwich, Dr Kevin Maguire, was among the people to give a reading at the service

Lord Mayor of Norwich, Dr Kevin Maguire, was among the people to give a reading at the service - Credit: Bill Smith / Norwich Cathedral

