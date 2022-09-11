City gathers at Cathedral to mourn loss of the Queen

A service was held at Norwich Cathedral to celebrate the life and mourn the loss of Her Majesty the Queen - Credit: Brittany Woodman / Archant

Hundreds of people gathered at Norwich Cathedral for a service to mourn the Queen's death.

The event included a reflection on the monarch's long reign.

Among the proceedings there was prayer, singing, and a chance to light a candle in the late Queen's name.

Sunday service at Norwich Cathedral for her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

Husband and wife, Elizabeth and William Goff, were among the congregation.

"It was very apt and appropriate," Mrs Goff said.

"It couldn't have been heard in a better setting and was beautifully done.

There was song and prayer at Norwich Cathedral for her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

"I thought the sermon was very appropriate for the day and the lesson.

"I think people will have left feeling not only moved but comforted."

Mr Goff added: "The service was wonderful.

Incense was burned during service at Norwich Cathedral for her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

"Her Majesty's death was something we all expected but can't believe it still happened.

"We've known no one else to reign."

Peter Doll is Acting Dean of Norwich and spoke during the service.

People were able to write condolences to her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

The 60-year-old said: "We try to capture the mood of the nation and speak to, and address, that mood.

"So there's this combination of profound sadness at the loss of the Queen and desire to bless her onward journey into the next life.

"But there's also recognition that a new reign has begun.

Peter doll, pictured left, is acting Dean of Norwich Cathedral and spoke during the service - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

"We sang God save the King - it creates some tension but in a sense it reflects where we are as a nation.

"The fact we're looking back and feeling sad at the loss.

"But also looking forward in hope, expectation, and support for the new King.

Hundreds gathered for Sunday service at Norwich Cathedral - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

"Our hope would be that people felt comforted by the service and that it's our belief and trust that the Queen is now in the hands of God.

"Of course this is what we hope for us all, but for someone that is so beloved we need to be saying these words."

The service included a choir singing songs for Her Majesty the Queen - Credit: Brittany Woodman / Archant

Jenna Okoli, who lives in Thorpe St Andrew with her two children, added: "It was very sad but the service was beautiful.

"She was the only person I'd ever known, or that even my parents had known, on the throne."