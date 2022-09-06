'I feel complete': Norwich Cathedral announces new Dean

Revd Canon Dr Andrew Braddock will be installed as Dean on January 28. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

The historic Norwich Cathedral has revealed its new Dean.

Reverend Canon Dr Andrew Braddock has been announced as the landmark 40th Dean of Norwich.

The appointment, approved by Her Majesty The Queen, is a return home for the 51-year-old.

Revd Braddock spent his first 10 years of public ministry in the Diocese of Norwich.

Revd Canon Dr Andrew Braddock with wife Victoria Braddock. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

He said: "It's a great joy to be returning to Norwich.

"This cathedral is where I was ordained in 1998.

"It's also where I met my wife and began our family here.

"I've been away for 14 years so it's very special to come back - I feel complete."

New Dean of Norwich, Revd Canon Dr Andrew Braddock said: "It's a great joy to be returning to Norwich" - Credit: Brittany Woodman

After being ordained Revd Braddock was appointed Rector of Cringleford and Colney in 2001.

In 2008 Revd Braddock was appointed Diocesan Missioner of Gloucester.

In the past Norwich Cathedral has been home to Dippy the dinosaur and a helter skelter, something which Revd Braddock welcomed.

Dippy at Night in Norwich Cathedral - Credit: Norwich Cathedral © 2021 / Bill Smith

The new Dean added: "The cathedral is a remarkable place with a great tradition and reach.

"The great thing is Norwich hasn't been afraid to try something different.

"It shows that they're thinking creatively about how to reach out and serve the community which can only be a good thing."

New Dean of Norwich, Revd Canon Dr Andrew Braddock. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Revd Braddock will take over from the Very Revd Jane Hedges who retired in May 2022.

"Dean Jane's ministry was much loved and valued so it is a wonderful legacy to build upon," said Revd Braddock.

The Very Rev'd Jane Hedges Photo: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

"One of the most important things when I arrive properly in January will be to listen and learn.

"I want to know about the cathedral and its community - how it's serving the city.

Revd Canon Dr Andrew Braddock will be installed as Dean on January 28. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

"I want to make sure we nurture this place where people can discover the beauty, mystery and love of God.

"Alongside this I will continue to develop the cathedral's role in serving the city, county, and Diocese.

"Norwich Cathedral has that physical presence and is one of the main identifiers of the city."

Revd Braddock will be installed as the Dean of Norwich at a special service on January 28 at 2pm.

Visitors enjoying Dippy on Tour at Norwich Cathedral. Photograph: Norwich Cathedral/Bill Smith - Credit: Norwich Cathedral/Bill Smith

Other cathedrals doing it differently

Norwich Cathedral is no stranger to putting on some unique events - from a fun-filled helter skelter to the popular Dippy exhibition.

But it's not the only place of worship to open its doors to the public for unexpected reasons.

In July 2019 a nine-hole crazy golf course was installed in the nave of Rochester Cathedral.

Each hole featured a model bridge so that people could "learn about building emotional and physical bridges."

The Helter Skelter installed in Norwich Cathedral as part of their 'Seeing It Differently' project. Photo: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

In August 2022 Newcastle Cathedral adorned a doorway in its eastern terrace with a sculpture of a blood-sucking "vampire Rabbit".

It was part of its Brilliant Beasts series of talks by academic and writer Icy Sedgwick.

The Museum of the Moon exhibition at Exeter Cathedral in the summer of 2022 saw a huge 1:500,000cm scale model of the moon.

Dippy bathed in coloured afternoon light from the stained glass of the great west window at Norwich Cathedral. Photograph: Norwich Cathedral/Bill Smith - Credit: Norwich Cathedral/Bill Smith

It used NASA lunar imaging and state-of-the-art printing techniques to produce a realistic representation of the Earth’s natural satellite.