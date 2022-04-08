Medieval magic! Mum creates book on city's castle

Subscriber Exclusive

Rose Feather has written and illustrated 'I See A Family', a medieval children's story book, which comes with a play pack. Pictured here with her daughter, Suzie - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Author and illustrator Rose Feather has created an interactive book charting life in the Fine City in the middle ages.

The book, called I See A Family, launched in conjunction with Norwich Castle for tots and toddlers touring the castle grounds.

Rose, who lives in Anglia Square, worked on the book over a six month period.

The full version of this story is only available on the Evening News+ app – the best place for exclusive city content, Norwich City coverage, daily puzzles and more. Click here to find out more.