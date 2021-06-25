Stunning drone footage shows Norwich Castle from new heights

Gallery

Published: 12:36 PM June 25, 2021 Updated: 12:42 PM June 25, 2021

Many people are used to seeing the imposing Norwich Castle from street level or poking above rooftops, but new footage has shown the historic building like never before.

A drone has captured footage of the castle from the sky as part of the Heritage Fund UK redevelopment project which will make the roof fully accessible for visitors.

The drone footage of Norwich Castle and the Morgan Sindall site was commissioned by Falcon Tower Crane Services Ltd and carried out by Perspective Media Ltd.

Norwich Castle shown from above after being commissioned by Falcon Tower Crane Services Ltd and carried out by Perspective Media Ltd. - Credit: Norwich Castle

A spokesman for Falcon Cranes said: "We are immensely proud to be part of such a prestigious project of huge importance to Norfolk and the City of Norwich. They are fine images, of a fine crane, in a Fine City.”

The castle's Norman keep is also currently being transformed as part of a £13.5m project called Royal Palace Reborn.

Norwich Castle as never seen before with the cathedral also pictured to the right - Credit: Norwich Castle

Funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, the project will transform the keep’s internal spaces by rebuilding its medieval floors and rooms.