Blinded by the light... Canaries complain about new floodlights

City fans concerned about bright new Carrow Road floodlights - with some claiming they caused migraines - Credit: Archant/ Rachel Bennett

After a run of recent home defeats, Norwich City fans might be expected to welcome any attempts to lighten the gloom at Carrow Road.

But the club's latest initiative to brighten the mood has backfired with many supporters, who have complained that the stadium's new floodlights are too bright.

They say they want to be dazzled only by the action on the pitch, rather than the glare from the lights.

The Canaries upgraded their main floodlights in the summer and also added new lights lower down, attached to the stands themselves.

Fans are only starting to see the impact of the changes now the nights are drawing in.

After last week's evening match against Luton Town - which the Canaries lost 1-0 - a number of fans raised complaints, with some even wearing visors to battle the glare.

Rachel Bennett suffers from chronic migraines and has found that the new lights do worsen her condition - Credit: Rachel Bennett

Rachel Bennett, a season ticket holder, said: “The main, taller floodlights are a lot brighter than the ones they replaced but it is the ones in the stand that case me the most discomfort.

“We sit in the South Stand and the new lights in the stand directly opposite are dazzling and quite low; when you’re watching a game in the evening. If the ball goes in the air, you often can’t follow it.”

Rachel suffers from chronic migraines and says the new lights are agitating her condition.

“It’s not just me either," she added. "One woman a few seats down from us wear a visor to shield her from them."

Another fan, Gerald Baxter from Lowestoft, said: “The new lights across the South Stand and more importantly the City Stand are totally in the wrong place.”

Val Haynes, from Hingham, added: “I thought floodlights were put on to illuminate the pitch when light conditions were poor.

“I am not sure how much of the pitch these new lights shine on but they certainly shine in the faces of supporters opposite them.

The club is understood to have had a "small" number of complaints about the lights.

Canaries Trust chairman Robin Sainty - Credit: Archant

Robin Sainty, chairman of the Canaries Trust, said he had received a couple of complaints, which had been passed on to the club.

“I haven’t really noticed them when watching a game – but appreciate the City Stand ones are quite low," he added.