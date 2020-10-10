Motorists face long hold-ups in Norwich city centre due to delayed roadworks
PUBLISHED: 14:05 10 October 2020 | UPDATED: 14:05 10 October 2020
Motorists are facing long queues and delays due to over running works in Norwich city centre.
Urgent repairs on Carrow Bridge began on Friday night, but the road currently remains closed.
The work was originally due to be done on Friday, September 25 and Saturday, September 26, with the road closed overnight.
The delays to the £20,000 project have been caused by the weather.
Routine inspection found a number of defects in the timber decking road surface.
Norfolk County Council said works would take place between 7pm on Friday, October 9 until 7am on Saturday, October 10 and from 7pm on Saturday, October 10 until 7am on Sunday, October 11.
But the Carrow Bridge has stayed closed during Saturday.
Norfolk County Council has been approached for a comment.
