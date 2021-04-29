News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Norwich carers to pedal 100 miles to mark Sir Captain Tom birthday

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 2:10 PM April 29, 2021   
The Norwich branch of Manorcourt Care will be cycling 100 miles to support the Captain Sir Tom 100 Challenge.

The Norwich branch of Manorcourt Care will be cycling 100 miles to support the Captain Sir Tom 100 Challenge. - Credit: Healthcare Homes

A team of Norwich carers will be cycling the length and breadth of the city to mark what would have been the 101st birthday of Sir Captain Tom Moore.

Manorcourt Homecare will be joining nationwide efforts to raise funds for the NHS through the Captain Tom Foundation by cycling 100 miles between Friday, April 30 and Monday, May 3.

The Norwich carers plan to visit every client in their homes across the city using a bike with a specially adapted trailer to deliver a small token of thanks as part of the challenge. 

Pictured from Manorcourt Homecare Norwich are Kellie Soanes, Anne-Marie Brown, Emily Atherton and Lizel Bold 

Pictured from Manorcourt Homecare Norwich are Kellie Soanes, Anne-Marie Brown, Emily Atherton and Lizel Bold - Credit: Healthcare Homes

Long Stratton-based Café Savannah has donated cupcakes to be delivered as part of the gift packages, and clients outside of the city will receive theirs in the coming weeks.

Anne-Marie Brown, branch manager of Manorcourt Homecare Norwich, said: “The last year has been challenging in ways we could never have imagined, but the sense of community and solidarity we have experienced has been humbling and, at times, overwhelming.

"Sir Tom embodies this wonderful community ethos and we’re so proud to be supporting his legacy."

War veteran Captain Tom Moore, 99, after achieving his goal of walking 100 laps of his Bedfordshire

War veteran Captain Tom Moore, 99, after achieving his goal of walking 100 laps of his Bedfordshire garden to raise money for the NHS. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

An online fundraising page can be found at: www.gofundme.com/f/sir-tom-100-challenge

You may also want to watch:

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Estateducation and JaeVee have purchased a building in Westlegate for co-living flats

Westlegate building sold for co-living flat development

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
Police on the scene of an assault near Zak's

Armed police hunt for man after attack near Zak's restaurant

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
A screengrab from a video of the fire which caused damage to gardens in Knowland Grove, Norwich, on Saturday.

Video

Blaze caused by fire pit damaged four Norwich homes

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Ella Road in Norwich

Road to close for two months for £75,000 pavement work

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus