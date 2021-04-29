Norwich carers to pedal 100 miles to mark Sir Captain Tom birthday

Published: 2:10 PM April 29, 2021

The Norwich branch of Manorcourt Care will be cycling 100 miles to support the Captain Sir Tom 100 Challenge. - Credit: Healthcare Homes

A team of Norwich carers will be cycling the length and breadth of the city to mark what would have been the 101st birthday of Sir Captain Tom Moore.

Manorcourt Homecare will be joining nationwide efforts to raise funds for the NHS through the Captain Tom Foundation by cycling 100 miles between Friday, April 30 and Monday, May 3.

The Norwich carers plan to visit every client in their homes across the city using a bike with a specially adapted trailer to deliver a small token of thanks as part of the challenge.

Pictured from Manorcourt Homecare Norwich are Kellie Soanes, Anne-Marie Brown, Emily Atherton and Lizel Bold - Credit: Healthcare Homes

Long Stratton-based Café Savannah has donated cupcakes to be delivered as part of the gift packages, and clients outside of the city will receive theirs in the coming weeks.

Anne-Marie Brown, branch manager of Manorcourt Homecare Norwich, said: “The last year has been challenging in ways we could never have imagined, but the sense of community and solidarity we have experienced has been humbling and, at times, overwhelming.

"Sir Tom embodies this wonderful community ethos and we’re so proud to be supporting his legacy."

War veteran Captain Tom Moore, 99, after achieving his goal of walking 100 laps of his Bedfordshire garden to raise money for the NHS. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

An online fundraising page can be found at: www.gofundme.com/f/sir-tom-100-challenge