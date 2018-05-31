WATCH: Norwich care home wants to share positivity with feel-good video
PUBLISHED: 09:07 29 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:07 29 April 2020
A Norwich care home has rallied together to spread some positivity during lockdown with a video.
People living at St John’s House Care Home on Heigham Road, as well as staff, have taken part in a video which features rainbow banners to thank NHS workers.
Staff decided to set up the shoot, which took one week to film, as residents were missing loved ones but wanted to communicate safely.
They hope the video, which Is soundtracked to Reach for the Stars by S Club 7, will help spread love.
Grace Gardiner, activities assistant, said: “As there are no visits at the moment we thought a video would enable our residents to send love and wishes to family. They all loved it which was emotional.
“We hope the video spreads our positivity to as many people as possible and hope everybody stays safe.”
