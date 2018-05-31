Search

WATCH: Norwich care home wants to share positivity with feel-good video

PUBLISHED: 09:07 29 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:07 29 April 2020

St John’s House Care Home filmed the video as residents were missing loved ones. Picture: St John’s House Care Home

A Norwich care home has rallied together to spread some positivity during lockdown with a video.

Residents and staff at the care home in Norwich danced to Reach for the Stars by S Club 7. Picture: St John’s House Care HomeResidents and staff at the care home in Norwich danced to Reach for the Stars by S Club 7. Picture: St John’s House Care Home

People living at St John’s House Care Home on Heigham Road, as well as staff, have taken part in a video which features rainbow banners to thank NHS workers.

Staff decided to set up the shoot, which took one week to film, as residents were missing loved ones but wanted to communicate safely.

They hope the video, which Is soundtracked to Reach for the Stars by S Club 7, will help spread love.

Grace Gardiner, activities assistant, said: “As there are no visits at the moment we thought a video would enable our residents to send love and wishes to family. They all loved it which was emotional.

St John’s House Care Home hopes the video will bring some positivity during coronavirus lockdown. Picture: St John’s House Care HomeSt John’s House Care Home hopes the video will bring some positivity during coronavirus lockdown. Picture: St John’s House Care Home

“We hope the video spreads our positivity to as many people as possible and hope everybody stays safe.”

