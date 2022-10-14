City care home gets Marjorie, 86, to the races

A horse racing lover at a Norwich care home has been treated to a day out that brought back fond memories of backing the Queen's horses.

Marjorie Bubb, 86, was treated to a day at Great Yarmouth Racecourse thanks to staff at Brooklands Care Home in Costessey Lane.

She grew up in Banstead near Epsom Downs racecourse, home of the Derby which is the biggest flat race on the British calendar.

As a girl she made numerous trips to Epsom with her family which is where her love for horse racing blossomed.

“It became a passion of mine and have since followed racing all my life. I often backed Queen Elizabeth’s horses over the years with mixed success,” Marjorie said.

Marjorie Bubb enjoyed her day at the races, despite having no winners - Credit: Springup PR

“I remember when Aureole, the first horse that she inherited from her father King George VI, came second at the Epsom Derby.

“I never thought I would get the chance to go to another meeting, but the wonderful staff at Brooklands have made my dream a reality.

“It was a wonderful experience. I still enjoy watching the racing on TV but there’s no substitute for being there and soaking up the atmosphere.

“Sadly I didn’t have any winners but I invited a couple of my friends, Betty and Iain, to come with me and Iain won £160."

To make her day even more memorable staff arranged for Marjorie to meet jockey Hayley Turner, the first woman to ride 100 UK flat race winners during a calendar year.

The visit was on September 13 when the racecourse paid tribute to the late Queen.

Care home manager, Karen Willimott, said: “We’re always looking for ways for our residents to engage with their passions and Marjorie has been beaming since she came back.

“She always enjoys watching the racing on the television. Iain who went along is also a lifelong racing fan and Betty’s dad used to be a bookmaker so this was the perfect day out for them all.

“Something we are very big on here at Brooklands is that moving in doesn’t mean your hobbies and interests have to come to an end.

“We pride ourselves on treating all our residents as individuals and our wonderful lifestyle team are always coming up with ideas to allow them to keep making their dreams come true.”