‘He called them his birds’: gift to widow that keeps twitcher husband’s memory alive
They enjoyed 62 happy years together, and shared many of their final times with some feathered friends.
Now Marie Scott will be able to keep the connection with her late husband Robin - thanks to a special gift that stands outside her bedroom window.
The custom bird table and feeder was built and donated by their close friends Carl and Elizabeth Grint, who wanted to do something special for Mrs Scott.
Mr and Mrs Scott, from Norwich, were married for more than six decades and spent their recent time together at Heathcote care home, off Unthank Road.
Losing her husband earlier this year had a huge impact on Mrs Scott, an avid twitcher who would refer to the birds that flew through the home’s garden as “his birds”.
He would spend the majority of his time sitting in his wife’s room with her, spending quality time together watching the birds. He even shared his tuna sandwiches with them, which he believed was their favourite treat.
So care home staff suggested an idea to make sure that Mrs Scott did not feel quite so lonely, and they made arrangements with Mr and Mrs Grint to produce the custom bird table and feeder.
It is now outside Mrs Scott’s room and enables her to feel connected to her husband.
Mrs Grint said: “It was a real privilege for us to be able to dream up and make the Robin bird feeder in memory of a dear friend who spent so much time feeding and watching the birds. To know his memory lives on in the bird feeder Carl made is a delight.”
Mrs Scott said: “Having the bird table outside my window is very nice. I’m looking forward to the spring when I’ll be able to watch more of Robin’s birds.”
To ensure that she gets to see as many of his birds as possible, the staff are planning on creating an aviary at the home.
Manager Sylvia Ames added: “We thought having the bird table outside Marie’s room would be the first thing she sees when opening curtains in morning and last thing at night.
“We wanted to give her memories of Robin as he loved to be outside feeding the birds as often as possible and then they would both watch from the window the array of birds that visited.”