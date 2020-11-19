Care home’s moving tribute for couple married 62 years

Robin and Marie Scott, of Norwich, were married for more than six decades, and resided together at Heathcote care home. Mrs Scott is pictured with the bird feeder placed in memory of her husband. Picture: BLACK SWAN CARE GROUP Archant

Sixty-two years ago, they said “I do” - so when a care home resident had to say a final goodbye to her husband, the staff knew they needed to do something special in his memory.

Robin and Marie Scott, of Norwich, were married for more than six decades, and resided together at Heathcote care home. The couple together earlier this year (2020) Picture: BLACK SWAN CARE GROUP Robin and Marie Scott, of Norwich, were married for more than six decades, and resided together at Heathcote care home. The couple together earlier this year (2020) Picture: BLACK SWAN CARE GROUP

Robin and Marie Scott, of Norwich, were married for more than six decades and spent a lifetime “enjoying their time together”. And more recently, the couple resided together at Heathcote care home, off Unthank Road.

Losing her husband earlier this year had a huge impact on Mrs Scott, prompting a touching memorial suggestion from staff at the home.

Mr Scott was an avid twitcher and would refer to the birds that flew through the home’s garden as “his birds”.

He would spend the majority of his time sitting in his wife’s room with her, spending quality time together watching the birds. He would even go as far as to share his tuna sandwiches with them, which he believed was their favourite treat.

Robin and Marie Scott, of Norwich, were married for more than six decades, and resided together at Heathcote care home. Pictured are the couple from moments enjoying life together. The top right photo is on their wedding day. Picture: BLACK SWAN CARE GROUP Robin and Marie Scott, of Norwich, were married for more than six decades, and resided together at Heathcote care home. Pictured are the couple from moments enjoying life together. The top right photo is on their wedding day. Picture: BLACK SWAN CARE GROUP

So it was no surprise when the staff suggested an idea to make sure that Mrs Scott did not feel quite so lonely, and they made arrangements with the people closest to the couple for a touching memorial.

Close friends, Carl and Elizabeth Grint, decided to memorialise Mr Scott and his wonderful personality, while at the same time doing something exceptional for Mrs Scott.

Mr Grint built a custom bird table and feeder, which now sits happily outside Mrs Scott’s room to allow her to feel connected with her husband long into the future.

Mrs Grint said: “It was a real privilege for us to be able to dream up and make the Robin bird feeder in memory of a dear friend who spent so much time feeding and watching the birds. To know his memory lives on in the bird feeder Carl made is a delight.”

Once delivered, Mrs Scott set to work with maintenance man Aidy, to decide together the best position for the bird table.

She explained it was special to keep it close to her at all times.

“Having the bird table outside my window is very nice,” she said.

“I’m looking forward to the spring when I’ll be able to watch more of Robin’s birds”.

To ensure that she gets to see as many of his birds as possible, the staff are planning on creating an aviary at the home so she is never short of birds to watch.

Manager Sylvia Ames added: “We thought having the birds table outside Marie’s room would be the first thing she sees when opening curtains in morning and last thing at night.

“We wanted to give her memories of Robin as he loved to be outside feeding the birds as often as possible and then they would both watch from the window the array of birds that visited.

“We were also donated some money from friends and relatives of them both after Robin’s funeral and we are looking at getting a small aviary and a few birds so Marie can get involved with looking after them.”