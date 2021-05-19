Bubbly and Queen's telegram number seven for birthday girl Gwen

Published: 11:39 AM May 19, 2021

Warren care home resident Gwendoline Moore turned 107 on May 12. - Credit: The Warrens

A Norwich care home resident marked her 107th birthday with a glass of champagne and her seventh telegram from the Queen.

A champagne reception was held for Gwendoline Moore, a resident at The Warren care home, in Wroxham Road.

She was joined by her daughter Gillian, staff and residents to enjoy a homemade birthday cake to celebrate her big day.

The centenarian, who has two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren said there was no secret to a long life, but held many jobs in her life including working as a cashier to when she was 70 at Looses, on Magdalen Street.

The resident moved to the home in 2014 at the age of 100.

Pedro Campos, general manager of The Warren, said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating a truly remarkable lady as she reaches this amazing milestone."















