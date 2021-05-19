Bubbly and Queen's telegram number seven for birthday girl Gwen
- Credit: The Warrens
A Norwich care home resident marked her 107th birthday with a glass of champagne and her seventh telegram from the Queen.
A champagne reception was held for Gwendoline Moore, a resident at The Warren care home, in Wroxham Road.
She was joined by her daughter Gillian, staff and residents to enjoy a homemade birthday cake to celebrate her big day.
The centenarian, who has two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren said there was no secret to a long life, but held many jobs in her life including working as a cashier to when she was 70 at Looses, on Magdalen Street.
The resident moved to the home in 2014 at the age of 100.
You may also want to watch:
Pedro Campos, general manager of The Warren, said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating a truly remarkable lady as she reaches this amazing milestone."
Most Read
- 1 Riverside pub welcomes customers again with new owners
- 2 First Bus investigates 'racist incident' involving driver and girl, 14
- 3 'Desperately needed': Zebra crossing proposed for city centre street
- 4 Norwich man's £500k pay-out for brain injury suffered in work accident
- 5 School told to improve three times since 2015 praised by Ofsted
- 6 Fourth time lucky as couple marry at last - with guests!
- 7 Woman injured by jars of sauce thrown in Sainsbury's
- 8 See inside former pub as luxury flats nearly finished
- 9 Gang jailed for bringing thousands of pounds of drugs to Norfolk
- 10 Golden Triangle terrace for sale for £545k - and it has off-street parking