News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Bubbly and Queen's telegram number seven for birthday girl Gwen

Author Picture Icon

Clarissa Place

Published: 11:39 AM May 19, 2021   
Warren care home resident Gwendoline Moore turned 107 on May 12.

Warren care home resident Gwendoline Moore turned 107 on May 12. - Credit: The Warrens

A Norwich care home resident marked her 107th birthday with a glass of champagne and her seventh telegram from the Queen.

A champagne reception was held for Gwendoline Moore, a resident at The Warren care home, in Wroxham Road. 

She was joined by her daughter Gillian, staff and residents to enjoy a homemade birthday cake to celebrate her big day.

The centenarian, who has two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren said there was no secret to a long life, but held many jobs in her life including working as a cashier to when she was 70 at Looses, on Magdalen Street.

The resident moved to the home in 2014 at the age of 100.

You may also want to watch:

Pedro Campos, general manager of The Warren, said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating a truly remarkable lady as she reaches this amazing milestone."





Most Read

  1. 1 Riverside pub welcomes customers again with new owners
  2. 2 First Bus investigates 'racist incident' involving driver and girl, 14
  3. 3 'Desperately needed': Zebra crossing proposed for city centre street
  1. 4 Norwich man's £500k pay-out for brain injury suffered in work accident
  2. 5 School told to improve three times since 2015 praised by Ofsted
  3. 6 Fourth time lucky as couple marry at last - with guests!
  4. 7 Woman injured by jars of sauce thrown in Sainsbury's
  5. 8 See inside former pub as luxury flats nearly finished
  6. 9 Gang jailed for bringing thousands of pounds of drugs to Norfolk
  7. 10 Golden Triangle terrace for sale for £545k - and it has off-street parking
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Natalie Brewer and her husband Nick have set up The Little Park Café in Thorpe St Andrew 

Couple launch new park café after market success

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
The note that was on the door of the Blueberry when it closed in September last year. Pic: Archant

Music-lovers' pub could be demolished for 23 flats

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
The new covers for the outdoor seating at The Oak Bar Terrace on Yarmouth Road 

Food and Drink

Bar splashes out £500,000 on outdoor dining area

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Welcome back! Customers queuing up to finally have a pint inside this morning

Summer in the City

'They're like family': Punters queue outside pubs on reopening day

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus