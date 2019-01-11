Search

Norwich care company donates 70 gifts over the festive season

11 January, 2019 - 18:00
Hannah El-Najjar, recruitment and retention manager, far left, and Mark Johnston, community relations manager, right, delivering gifts to Alder Ward at the Norfolk Community Hospital. Picture: Calvin Marketing

Archant

A home care company has been able to give elderly customers 70 gifts throughout the festive period as part of its ‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ campaign.

For the past five years, Homes Instead Senior Care Norwich has been collecting gifts to hand out to elderly users of the service.

The gifts were donated by Norfolk Knitters and Stitchers and staff at Home Instead.

The presents were distributed to the Norwich Community Hospital, the Elsing Ward at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, Sprowston Lunch Club, St Cuthbert’s Church and clients who otherwise would not have received a gift this Christmas.

Owner of Home Instead Norwich, Chris Carter, said: “The ‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ scheme allows us to reach out to the many older people who, perhaps, don’t receive as many visitors as our clients and who would really appreciate knowing that local people are thinking about them this Christmas.”

For more information on ‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ go to www.homeinstead.co.uk/norwich.

