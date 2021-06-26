Parking area at Norwich park to shut for day for repair work
- Credit: Victoria Pertusa/Archant
A car park at a popular Norwich spot will be closed for one day for repair works.
Norwich City Council has announced the work will be taking place at Waterloo Park on Angel Road on Monday, June 28.
This will be for resurfacing work as well as filling in some of the potholes in the car park.
Pedestrian access will remain open as usual.
A spokesperson for the city council said: "All other access points to the park will remain open.
You may also want to watch:
"Thanks for your patience while we do this work to improve the car park."
Meanwhile, there are also hopes that the Waterloo Park café could reopen later this summer.
Interested parties have come forward to the city council expressing an interest to take on the building with four chosen to be suitable for tender stage.
Most Read
- 1 'An insult to the city': Couple ditch 'hellhole' hotel after 45 minutes
- 2 Hundreds give amazing send-off to well-loved supermarket worker
- 3 H&M Norwich store to reopen with new departments
- 4 Could disused Norwich railway station return to serve new homes?
- 5 Investigation launched after lorry carrying chickens overturns on A11
- 6 Four-person 'altercation' sparks police response in city
- 7 'We won't be defeated' - Pub's vow after 'bigots' tear down Pride flag
- 8 Talks to take place over swimming pool as residents back bid
- 9 Council-owned Norwich airport industrial estate to be sold off
- 10 Woman seriously injured after being hit by careless reversing driver