Parking area at Norwich park to shut for day for repair work

Ben Hardy

Published: 2:31 PM June 26, 2021   
A car park at a popular Norwich spot will be closed for one day  for repair works. 

Norwich City Council has announced the work will be taking place at Waterloo Park on Angel Road on Monday, June 28. 

This will be for resurfacing work as well as filling in some of the potholes in the car park. 

Pedestrian access will remain open as usual.

A spokesperson for the city council said: "All other access points to the park will remain open.

"Thanks for your patience while we do this work to improve the car park." 

Meanwhile, there are also hopes that the Waterloo Park café could reopen later this summer.

Interested parties have come forward to the city council expressing an interest to take on the building with four chosen to be suitable for tender stage.

