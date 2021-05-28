Why trees were chopped down near home of canoe club

Published: 10:51 AM May 28, 2021

A volunteer from UK Power Networks carrying out tree work at the home of Norwich Canoe Club - Credit: UK Power Networks

A canoe club has been handed a safety boost after a team of volunteers helped clear hazardous trees from its site.

Norwich Canoe Club is one of five based at Whitlingham Boathouses, in Trowse near Norwich.

This week, the club benefitted from the help of a team of eight volunteers from UK Power Network, as part of National Volunteers' Week.

Led by David Walker, whose wife is the club's vice-chair, the volunteers carried out maintenance work on trees around the club's home, which saw the felling of hazel and hawthorn trees.

The tree work was carried out to improve visibility for the club and help water safety, with wood chippings collected to be redistributed as surface material for the Whitlingham Country Park estate.

Tim Scott, senior coach at Norwich Canoe Club, said: "A massive thank you on behalf of the club to David and his enthusiastic and talented team. Their work has made a real difference."