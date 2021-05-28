News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Why trees were chopped down near home of canoe club

Author Picture Icon

David Hannant

Published: 10:51 AM May 28, 2021   
A volunteer from UK Power Networks carrying out tree work at the home of Norwich Canoe Club

A volunteer from UK Power Networks carrying out tree work at the home of Norwich Canoe Club - Credit: UK Power Networks

A canoe club has been handed a safety boost after a team of volunteers helped clear hazardous trees from its site.

Norwich Canoe Club is one of five based at Whitlingham Boathouses, in Trowse near Norwich.

This week, the club benefitted from the help of a team of eight volunteers from UK Power Network, as part of National Volunteers' Week.

Led by David Walker, whose wife is the club's vice-chair, the volunteers carried out maintenance work on trees around the club's home, which saw the felling of hazel and hawthorn trees.

The tree work was carried out to improve visibility for the club and help water safety, with wood chippings collected to be redistributed as surface material for the Whitlingham Country Park estate.

You may also want to watch:

Tim Scott, senior coach at Norwich Canoe Club, said: "A massive thank you on behalf of the club to David and his enthusiastic and talented team. Their work has made a real difference."

Most Read

  1. 1 Langleys toy shop in Royal Arcade to relocate
  2. 2 Landlords leaving pub after months of noise complaints
  3. 3 Dashcam: £50,000 Tesla crushed by concrete blocks falling from lorry
  1. 4 Public pressure adds 20mph limit to one of Norwich's busiest roads
  2. 5 Payment confusion sees woman face £160 charge for 'few seconds' stop
  3. 6 Norwich Spire hospital set to be taken over
  4. 7 Teen charged with murdering his gran and attempted murder of his dad
  5. 8 CCTV image released after indecent exposure in Morrisons
  6. 9 Woman's anger as shopping centre's disabled toilet boarded up
  7. 10 Is crazy golf with noodles replacing New Look in Castle Quarter?
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Alex Darton and girlfriend Maisie Dunthorne found JaackMaate's Golden Ticket in Wensum Park, Norwich.

Man found Norwich £10k Golden Ticket in 'the first bush I looked in'

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Boarded up entrances to the former Debenhams store in Norwich.

Rough sleeping areas sealed off as Debenhams entrances boarded up

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
The leak on Thorpe Road has been fixed. Picture; Ruth Lawes

Norfolk Live

Next stage of £940,000 Norwich roadworks revealed

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
GENERIC M&S / Marks and Spencer store, Norwich. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

M&S confirms 30 shops to shut amid £201m losses

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus