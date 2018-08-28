Train service from Norwich delayed due to trespassers on the railway

The Norwich to Cambridge train has been delayed following a trespassing incident on the railway.

A train service between Norwich and Cambridge has been delayed following a trespassing incident.

Greater Anglia said the 07.34am service from Norwich, which was due to arrive into Cambridge at 8.52am, is expected to be 13 minutes late from Attleborough.

This was due to trespassers on the railway earlier in the morning.

The train is expected to arrive at Cambridge at 9.05am.