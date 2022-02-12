News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Community centre to close during half-term week

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Skyring

Published: 11:30 AM February 12, 2022
Cadge Road community centre will remain closed until February 18. 

Cadge Road community centre will remain closed until February 18.

A Norwich community centre is closing during half-term week to allow for the roof to be replaced. 

Cadge Road Community Centre will be closed until February 18.

Scott Porter, the programme manager at Henderson Trust said: “Henderson Trust has been managing Cadge Road Community Centre for around four years at present.  

“The roof is due to be completed by mid-February and after this date, we will be welcoming user groups back to the centre.” 

Many people in NR5 have fond memories of the community centre on Cadge Road.  

From dance classes in the 1990s, to a modern silver diners club where elderly people can meet up for lunch and socialising, the community centre has been loved by the community for generations.  

And now, Henderson Trust is putting money into it to continue their use of the building for enriching the community.  

The staff at Henderson Trust are delighted to be able to get back to a normal programme, especially after the disruption of the Covid lockdowns. 

Mr Porter said: “Prior to the lockdowns the centre was regularly used by ourselves for community projects along with numerous other community organisations.” 

On re-opening trust plans to continue delivering in-house projects there.

Many of the activities are free to attend for the local community and more information can be found on the website www.henderson-norwich.org or by contacting via email info@henderson-norwich.org 

Along with the activities Henderson Trust provides, the centre is also used by the following volunteer led groups: 

NR5 Community Hub – A group providing regular weekly activities for parents and toddlers, families and young people. 

Silver Diners – A group providing a lunch club and social group for older people. 

Slimming World – A weight loss group. 

Norwich Choi Kwang Do – A martial art group 

Hennigan Irish Dance – A dance group teaching Irish Dance   

Hallswood Animal Sanctuary – A monthly arts and craft group. 

You can find more information on the centre on the Cadge Road Community Centre website. www.cadgeroad.wordpress.com 

