Beer gardens fill as weekend sun brings crowds to Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Lauren Cope

Published: 1:38 PM May 29, 2021    Updated: 2:47 PM May 29, 2021
Kodi Alderton, 14, enjoying the sunshine in Norwich on the May bank holiday weekend. Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Kodi Alderton, 14, enjoying the sunshine in Norwich on the May bank holiday weekend. Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY - Credit: NEIL DIDSBURY

Norwich city centre was bustling on Saturday as people made the most of the first day of sunshine in weeks.

While the latest lockdown restrictions easing went ahead on May 17, the weather has been largely wet and windy since.

Diana Smith, Sarah Copsey and Liz Montesuelli out enjoying the sunshine in Norwich on the May bank holiday weekend. Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Diana Smith, Sarah Copsey and Liz Montesuelli out enjoying the sunshine in Norwich on the May bank holiday weekend. Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY - Credit: NEIL DIDSBURY

But the promise of a sunny bank holiday weekend saw family and friends reunite in the city, with plenty of people filling up beer gardens.

It fell on the last weekend of the Norfolk and Norwich Festival, which has been entertaining audiences with a varied line-up of theatre, art, literature and live music.

Cassie and Ed Weller from Sheringham out enjoying the sunshine in Norwich on the May bank holiday weekend. Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Cassie and Ed Weller from Sheringham out enjoying the sunshine in Norwich on the May bank holiday weekend. Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY - Credit: NEIL DIDSBURY

Elsewhere around the county, roads heading up to the north Norfolk coast were busier as people headed get a day trip by the sea.

The weather is expected to remain warm over Sunday and Monday, with temperatures potentially reaching 21C or 22C on Monday.

People are out enjoying the sunshine in Norwich on the May bank holiday weekend. Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

People are out enjoying the sunshine in Norwich on the May bank holiday weekend. Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY - Credit: NEIL DIDSBURY

Lynsey Rouse with Nya (10) and Evalie (7) out enjoying the sunshine in Norwich on the May bank holiday weekend. Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Lynsey Rouse with Nya (10) and Evalie (7) out enjoying the sunshine in Norwich on the May bank holiday weekend. Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY - Credit: NEIL DIDSBURY

David Hughes and Catherine O'Connell eating pizza at Zizi's enjoying the sunshine in Norwich on the May bank holiday weekend. Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

David Hughes and Catherine O'Connell eating pizza at Zizi's enjoying the sunshine in Norwich on the May bank holiday weekend. Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY - Credit: NEIL DIDSBURY

Ashmesh Mehra and Niyati Bhoj enjoying the sunshine in Cathedral Gardens, Norwich on the May bank holiday weekend. Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Ashmesh Mehra and Niyati Bhoj enjoying the sunshine in Cathedral Gardens, Norwich on the May bank holiday weekend. Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY - Credit: NEIL DIDSBURY

People are out enjoying the sunshine in Norwich on the May bank holiday weekend. Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

People are out enjoying the sunshine in Norwich on the May bank holiday weekend. Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY - Credit: NEIL DIDSBURY

People are out enjoying the sunshine in Norwich on the May bank holiday weekend. Picture: NEIL DIDSB

People are out enjoying the sunshine in Norwich on the May bank holiday weekend. Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY - Credit: NEIL DIDSBURY

People enjoy the sunny weather in Norwich.

People enjoy the sunny weather in Norwich. - Credit: Neil Didsbury


