Beer gardens fill as weekend sun brings crowds to Norwich
- Credit: NEIL DIDSBURY
Norwich city centre was bustling on Saturday as people made the most of the first day of sunshine in weeks.
While the latest lockdown restrictions easing went ahead on May 17, the weather has been largely wet and windy since.
But the promise of a sunny bank holiday weekend saw family and friends reunite in the city, with plenty of people filling up beer gardens.
It fell on the last weekend of the Norfolk and Norwich Festival, which has been entertaining audiences with a varied line-up of theatre, art, literature and live music.
Elsewhere around the county, roads heading up to the north Norfolk coast were busier as people headed get a day trip by the sea.
The weather is expected to remain warm over Sunday and Monday, with temperatures potentially reaching 21C or 22C on Monday.
