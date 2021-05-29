Video
'A good vibe' - Sun brings boost for city traders
- Credit: NEIL DIDSBURY
A sunny start to the bank holiday weekend has boosted both trade for city businesses and people's spirits.
With temperatures on the rise after several days of rain and the gradual easing of coronavirus restrictions ongoing, people flocked to Norwich city centre on Saturday.
Natasha Cox, co-owner of Butterfly Boutique women's fashion store on White Lion Street, said: "Today was our busiest Saturday since we reopened on April 12. Everyone is looking for summer stock.
"The whole city has been busy today. Everyone was upbeat and happy. Everyone has been very nice.
"I'm optimistic about things because people feel a lot safer since having the vaccine. As long as people are wearing a mask and washing their hands people feel safe. We are going the right way."
She said a combination of factors helped boost business in her shop on Saturday - sun and the fact it was just after many people's pay day.
Aey Allen, who owns Thai Vine pub on Dove Street, said: "It has been a very good Saturday - better than normal. Things have picked up nicely."
Kim Cooper, 48, from Hethersett, who co-owns the Cuppie Hut market stall, which sells sweet treats, said the city centre was really busy at the start of the bank holiday weekend.
She said: "The amount of people who have said it feels like being back to normal again is a lot.
"It has been the busiest day in terms of people in the city. Saturday had a good vibe about it."
The stall owner said trade was not the busiest for them on Saturday as some people did not want to buy cake on hot days.
She added there was a bit of a lull in terms of customers after the restaurants and cafes reopened because of increased choice but hoped things would get "better and better".
Further out of the city, Mark White, landlord of the Fat Cat Brewery Tap on Lawson Road, said: "We have been bustling. People have been enjoying the sun. Everyone has been on lovely form and is happy. The gentle buzz and humdrum of people getting together is great. There is a general sense of enthusiasm."
He added trade was levelling off to expected levels due to restaurants and cafes reopening fully.
Mr White said any table in the sun was full by 12.30pm - 30 minutes after opening time.
