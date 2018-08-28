Search

Have you seen this mysterious busker on the streets of Norwich?

PUBLISHED: 07:42 15 January 2019 | UPDATED: 08:03 15 January 2019

A new busker has been impressing in Norwich. Photo: Dave Carolan

Dave Carolan

Puppet Man isn’t the only street performer entertaining shoppers in Norwich city centre.

The unusual busker, who appears to be dressed as some sort of scrap metal knight, has been impressing the people of Norwich by skilfully playing his unconventional drum kit.

The busker’s talent and unique instrument - complete with bin lid cymbal – drew plenty of attention when he was spotted on at the weekend and the video shows a number of shoppers stopping to place money in his hat.

In this video captured by Dave Carolan the entertainer is, according to one eagle-eared spectator, playing along to a version of Pink Elephants on Parade from the Disney film Dumbo.

Do you know who the mysterious busker is? Email norwichwebteam@archant.co.uk

