Seven skills you can learn online during coronavirus lockdown

Skills you can learn online during coronavirus. From left to right clockwise, Richard Hughes, director at the Assembly House, Lost inTranslation circus skills rehearsals, painting, a pilates class and scones at the Assembly House. Photos: Denise Bradley, Getty Images/iStockphoto/golubovy, Getty Images/iStockphoto and the Assembly House Norwich. Archant

Our to-do lists are running thin, and many of us need inspiration for activities to pass the time.

We’ve pulled together seven skills you can learn thanks to online videos and courses being offered by businesses, groups and charities which usually run in Norwich, but have been forced to change how they operate as lockdown continues.

• Brush up on your cooking skills - and make a McDonald’s breakfast muffin

Over the last few weeks, the team at the Assembly House, in Norwich, and Richard Hughes Cookery School are among those who have been posting videos and photos on their Facebook pages to keep keen cooks busy during lockdown.

Director Richard Hughes has been recreating popular dishes from well-known brands, including Wagamama’s katsu curry and McDonald’s breakfast muffins.

Assembly House general manager Sam Matthew, meanwhile, has been creating cocktails, including an Easter Egg themed option, and head pastry chef Mark Mitson has most recently shared his recipe for the perfect cheese scone.

• Cut your own hair

With our fringes now being a sight hazard and carefully groomed hairstyles growing wild and free, John Olivers Hairdressing in Norwich has released a video showing people how to keep neat and tidy in their own homes.

In the video, stylist Eva shows how to trim your fringe using only a hairdryer, a comb, scissors and a mirror.

Meanwhile, Lauren Barratt from Stone Hairdressing, on Wensum Street, has created YouTube guides on how to cut four of the most popular types of fringe.

• Join the circus

The Lost In Translation circus centre, based on Oak Street in Norwich, has been hosting exercise and skills classes online, including hula hooping, handstands, youth circus and flexibility.

You can pay per class, with most costing roughly £5.

The award-winning troupe also runs a circus pub quiz every Thursday from 7.30pm to 8.30pm.

• Learn to dance and perform

The Garage, a performing arts hub based on Chapel Field North, is now offering many of its classes via Zoom.

There is a wide range of classes for the summer term, running Monday to Thursday, which can be booked via its website.

Classes are for adults and children, and include street dance, tap technique and rhythm, toddler dance and ballet.

Users can pay either for a string or courses or one-off, which can be for as little as £4.

Visit The Garage’s website for more.

• Learn pilates

Due to social distancing measures, Optimal Health Pilates in New Costessey has been running online classes on Zoom.

They cost £3, run Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays in the evenings - more information can be found at optimalhealthsportsmassage.co.uk - and will last an hour.

• Pick up a paintbrush

Kirsty Sims, who lives in Brundall and works at St William’s Primary School in Thorpe St Andrew, has started YouTube channel Let’s Paint by Kirsty for youngsters or anyone who needs some inspiration.

She said she decided to start the lessons - which so far include painting flowers, a night sky, fruit and Disney characters - for children at the school, but also for anyone who needed something to keep them busy.

• Turn doodles into artwork

Creative drawing is one of a handful of free online courses being run by Norfolk County Council’s adult education team.

The courses, which would usually be based at Wensum Lodge in Norwich and also run at other venues around the county, including collage, sketching, drawing and a four-week creation in isolation course.

Family-based courses are also being offered for free, including maths and English and confidence-building sessions.

For more, click here.

Please feel free to leave others you know of in the comments below.

