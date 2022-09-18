City employers join forces to 'tackle the blight of poverty'

City businesses are joining together to help make Norwich a "real living wage area" - Credit: PA / Jeff Taylor

Some of the city's major local businesses have launched a plan to increase the number of living wage employers in the area.

The Making Norwich a Living Wage City Action Group set up the plan, along with campaigning organisation the Living Wage Foundation, which aims to persuade employers to pay a living wage.

Some companies involved include Aviva, City College Norwich, Future Projects and Broadland Housing Association.

It will see employers encouraged to pay the real living wage ensuring all employees are paid what they need to get by.

Alan Waters, leader of Norwich City Council and chairman of the Norwich Living Wage Action Group, said: "Poverty has been a stubborn fact of life for many Norwich people.

"One that has become an acute problem over the past decade.

"A living wage is one of the ways to tackle the blight of poverty in the city.

"The success of the Living Wage Foundation in advocating for and successfully making the case to a growing number of employers of the benefits of paying the Living Wage.

"It shows that insecure employment and low pay is not inevitable - there is an alternative.

"Norwich is a success story with an active living wage movement that has accredited employers across all sectors of the city’s economy.

"But there is more to do.

"That's why we have collectively worked with the Living Wage Foundation to become a designated living wage area."

There are currently 50 real living wage accredited employers already in Norwich.

The group’s action plan aims to triple the number of employers paying the real living wage to 150 by 2025.

Jane Basham, chief executive officer of Norfolk Community Law Service, said: "A real living wage matters now more than ever.

"As the cost-of-living surges workers are struggling to keep their heads above water.

"We see clients every day at NCLS who are the working poor.

"Impacted by low pay, zero hours, uncertain employment contracts, benefit cuts and unaffordable rents.

"People who work should be able to enjoy a decent standard of living and not be forced to work excessive hours or take on multiple jobs just to get by."