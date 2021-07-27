Published: 1:10 PM July 27, 2021

A quick whizz around the City of Stories was enjoyed by revellers soaking up the Norfolk Day atmosphere in Norwich.

Norwich Business Improvement Districts (BID) City Hosts ran two tours today (Tuesday, July 27) with one of its city hosts supervisors, Richard Edwards.

The walk covered all the highlights and interesting and quirky facts Norwich had to offer – from its history to its buildings and people.

The free walk began at The Forum, on Millennium Plain, and lasted around 90 minutes.

Run by the Norwich Business Improvement District, Norwich City Hosts are made up of local volunteers passionate about the city.

You may also want to watch:

They are in the city centre regularly to help with directions, recommendations, information about events, or for friendly chats about Norwich. They can be spotted by their ‘Here to Help’ blue tabards.