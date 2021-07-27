News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Norfolk Day 2021: City Hosts welcome visitors to tour around City of Stories

Author Picture Icon

Donna-Louise Bishop

Published: 1:10 PM July 27, 2021   
Norwich Business Improvement Districts (BID) host City Hosts Norfolk Day 'Know Norwich' tour 

Norwich Business Improvement Districts (BID) host City Hosts Norfolk Day 'Know Norwich' tour - Credit: Denise Ferley

A quick whizz around the City of Stories was enjoyed by revellers soaking up the Norfolk Day atmosphere in Norwich. 

Norwich Business Improvement Districts (BID) City Hosts ran two tours today (Tuesday, July 27) with one of its city hosts supervisors, Richard Edwards.   

The walk covered all the highlights and interesting and quirky facts Norwich had to offer – from its history to its buildings and people.

The free walk began at The Forum, on Millennium Plain, and lasted around 90 minutes. 

Run by the Norwich Business Improvement District, Norwich City Hosts are made up of local volunteers passionate about the city.  

You may also want to watch:

They are in the city centre regularly to help with directions, recommendations, information about events, or for friendly chats about Norwich. They can be spotted by their ‘Here to Help’ blue tabards.

Most Read

  1. 1 'They're blaming me' - Social housing tenant angry over state of flat
  2. 2 Body found at Mousehold Heath there for 'considerable amount of time'
  3. 3 City ready for Cantwell and Aarons end game
  1. 4 Pupils will start September term in different school over safety fears
  2. 5 Major £800,000 revamp proposed for busy city road
  3. 6 More storms ahead as flood warnings remain in place
  4. 7 'A great guy' - Tributes to much-loved City fan who travelled home and away
  5. 8 Hunt for man in connection with drug dealing
  6. 9 Perfect plaices? Three fish and chip firms go up for sale
  7. 10 More than a dozen arrests in Norwich on Saturday night
Norfolk Day
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Queues build outside St Andrew's Hall in Norwich.

Video

Queues in Norwich as hundreds flock to cider and sausage festival

Lauren Cope

Author Picture Icon
Norwich's nightclubs on Prince of Wales Road

Video

Police and SOS Bus see busy night as clubbing returns to city

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
A body has been discovered at Mousehold Heath in Norwich, with a police cordon still in place two days later

Norwich Live | Updated

'Too close to home': Neighbours' shock as body found at Mousehold Heath

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Steve Carey, won the Norfolk Day bar competition which tied in with the road's street party celebrations.

Norfolk Day

Neighbours celebrate Norfolk Day bar win with street party

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus