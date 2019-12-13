Business aims to spread kindness by 'stripping back' this Christmas

Nu Image launches its Send Kindness Viral campaign. Picture: NU IMAGE Archant

A Norwich business is "stripping it right back" this festive season in a bid to help promote kindness at Christmas time.

The Send Kindness Viral campaign, being spearheaded by Nu Image Design based in Witton, near Norwich, aims to spread some good cheer.

Nicole Howes, director at the digital agency, said: "After many years in the creative industry, we have seen all manner of Christmas campaigns and gimmicks. Whilst they are fun and innovative, many only serve to amuse clients and other agencies and tend to be short lived.

"This year we wanted to strip our campaign back and use our resources to benefit those who need support at what can be a tough time of the year, and to spread a little bit of joy. We created #sendkindnessviral to try and do just that, after all - it needn't cost a penny.

"We are doing our own part here with each of the team setting out to do a random act of kindness.

"Some of our tasks involve writing Christmas cards for elderly people that spend Christmas alone, donating scarves to the homeless people of Norwich, making the studio a drop off point for Leeway during their own Christmas campaign and offering local businesses some of our expertise free of charge.

"We are also doing some surprise gift drop-offs so keep your eyes peeled." People will also be able to print out their own cards in order to help spread the word and will work by them leaving one of the #sendkindnessviral cards behind after any random act of kindness carried out. Anyone who carries out or receives one can use the hashtag on social media, which Nu Image will aim to share online too.

Mrs Howes added: "Go on, let's send kindness viral this Christmas and help spread some Christmas cheer across the county and beyond."

More information can be found over at the Nu Image blog .

- Any charities or local organisations that would like access to some free advice regarding their online profile can email Nu Image at hello@nuimage.co.uk on a first come, first served basis.