Bus stops to change following reopening of busy city centre street

St Stephens Street is set to reopen next week - Credit: Ben Hardy

City centre bus stops will change next week following the completion of a multi-million pound project to transform a busy street.

The reopening of bus stands on St Stephens Street, which has undergone a major revamp, will take place over a number of days.

On Monday, October 3, all services will continue to use the temporary stops that have been in place since January.

From Tuesday, October 4, all services will use the new bus stands on Castle Meadow, Red Lion Street and Rampant Horse Street/Theatre Street.

At about midday, St Stephens Street will reopen for buses but bus stands will remain out of use.

As of Wednesday, October 5, all bus stands in St Stephens Street will be brought into use.

Since January 2022, the busy thoroughfare has been closed to traffic, with buses diverted through other parts of the city.

Full details of the new city centre bus stop locations for all services can be viewed here.