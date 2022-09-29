Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News

Bus stops to change following reopening of busy city centre street

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 5:31 PM September 29, 2022
Works taking place in St Stephens Street as part of a £6.1m revamp 

St Stephens Street is set to reopen next week - Credit: Ben Hardy

City centre bus stops will change next week following the completion of a multi-million pound project to transform a busy street.

The reopening of bus stands on St Stephens Street, which has undergone a major revamp, will take place over a number of days.

On Monday, October 3, all services will continue to use the temporary stops that have been in place since January.

From Tuesday, October 4, all services will use the new bus stands on Castle Meadow, Red Lion Street and Rampant Horse Street/Theatre Street.

At about midday, St Stephens Street will reopen for buses but bus stands will remain out of use.

As of Wednesday, October 5, all bus stands in St Stephens Street will be brought into use.

Since January 2022, the busy thoroughfare has been closed to traffic, with buses diverted through other parts of the city.

Full details of the new city centre bus stop locations for all services can be viewed here.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

The Range is set to open a new store in Neatmarket Retail Park, off Hall Road, in Norwich.

The Range announces opening date of second city store

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Waterloo,park Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Norwich Live News

Police helicopter circles Norwich in hunt for wanted man

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
St Stephens Road has reopened after four months of engineering works came to an end

Norwich Live News

City road reopens after four months of closures

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Homeless people have moved from Gentleman's Walk to Orford Place nearby 

Tents pitched in shop doorway after council move on homeless people

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon